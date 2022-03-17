2,118 were pursuing higher education in Ukraine before the Russian invasion of the country began, according to Erudera, citing UNESCO, which is the world's first education search platform backed by artificial intelligence.

Another report from the Ukrainian Science and Education Ministry stated that there were 2,561 Israeli students studying in Ukraine in 2019.

According to data by UNESCO, only 407 Israeli students studied at Russian Federation Universities before the coronavirus pandemic began. Erudera data concluded that before COVID, 80,470 international students studied at Ukrainian institutions in 2019.

The team at Erudera gathered data on the most recent statistics regarding international students in Ukraine, as reported on by Ukrainian media. International students in Ukraine come from as many as 158 different countries to study at Ukrainian universities, and the average student from abroad spends an average of between 6 to 8 thousand dollars annually.

Most Israeli students reportedly studied medicine with some taking science and arts courses in Ukraine annually.

Firefighters work at residential buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on March 16, 2022. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Currently, the most popular Ukrainian universities to host international students include Kharkiv National Medical University, VN Karazin Kharkiv National University and Odesa National Medical University — all of which host more than 4,000 students each.