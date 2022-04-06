Israeli series, The Lesson, wins top prizes at Canneseries Competition

The Israeli series, The Lesson (previously known in English as Zero Hour) from Kan 11, won the top prize for Best Drama Series at the prestigious Canneseries Competition in France on Wednesday night and its lead actress, Maya Landsmann, won the award for Best Actress.

Doron Ben-David and Lior Raz star in Fauda (credit: RONEN ACKERMAN)

The Lesson looks at a conflict between a troubled teacher, Amir (Doron Ben-David, best known as Steve on Fauda), and Lian (Landsmann), a rebellious and equally troubled student, over issues of racism. Their confrontation has all kinds of repercussions and even draws national attention, as the two are invited to debate on a television show. The series is a very realistic look at the intense animosity that can develop in a high school and it shows how social media and class divisions can further intensify these personal struggles.

Landsmann has drawn praise for her gutsy, no-holds barred performance. Other cast members include Dvir Benedek, Irit Kaplan, Ronit Apel and Alma Zack. The show was produced by Yochanan Kredo at Jasmine TV for Kan 11 and was written by Deakla Keydar and directed by Eitan Zur (Asylum City).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }