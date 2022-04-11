Ukrainian Jewish communities in Moldova receive tons of matza, food

Moldova's small Jewish community of about 4,000 members has purchased ten tons of matzah from Israel and will distribute the ancient Jewish bread to Ukrainian Jews.

"We usually get all of our Kosher food from the Jewish community of Odessa, since they are a much larger and established community. Yet because of the Russian-Ukrainian war, there isn't enough Kosher food in Ukraine" Moldovan Chief Rabbi Zushe Abelsky told The Jerusalem Post.

"Before Pesach, the Ohr Avner Foundation sent us matzah and kosher-for-Passover food. The head of the foundation Shlomi Peles organized all our needs for Passover - in conjunction with the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs," he said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We have become one of the main kosher food distributors to Ukraine for Passover. We have received a huge delivery of 10 tons of machine matzah that arrived from Israel. We have also received a few tons of kosher poultry, meat, preserves and all the other basic food for Passover."

Abelsky said that the war in Ukraine broke "when we were in the midst of renovating our synagogue – so even though it was very difficult, we were able to work a kitchen that served 1,200 kosher servings a day for the Jewish refugees."

Matzas for Ukrainian and Moldovian Jewish communities. (credit: MOLDOVA JEWISH COMMUNITY)

Besides the three other Chabad emissaries that work with him, close to 40 people worked and volunteered to help the Ukrainian Jews who crossed the border to Moldova during the major waves of refugees that arrived at the Jewish community.

"We established five out-of-town camps for these refugees and about 2,000 people stayed in our facilities - mainly members of Chabad Jewish communities," the chief rabbi said.

"Jews from Kiyv and Kharkiv organized buses and came to Moldova, and many refugees also came independently. We took care of their absorption on several levels: We met them at the border and brought them to Kishinev, and we helped them relax and rest for a few hours. Some of them decided to go to Israel, others to Germany, Vienna or other countries," Abelsky said.

Chief Rabbi of Moldova Zushe Abelsky with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. (credit: MOLDOVA PRESIDENT'S OFFICE)

"Some people slept in our facilities for two days and some for a week and a half. We hosted them in rooms that suit a couple and there is an amazing view from the windows. We brought kosher food from the city every day to these facilities. We also assisted those who needed medical attention." There are currently 50-60 refugees in the Moldova Jewish community facilities.

The Chabad Jewish community in Moldova consists of about 500 people, most of them in Kishinev. "We will hold five communal Passover Seders for Jews across Moldova," he concluded.

Chief Rabbi Abelsky and his community also received praise last week from Moldovan President Maia Sandu for its support in "managing the flow of refugees from Ukraine, including humanitarian aid provided by the State of Israel through the Jewish community in the Republic of Moldova," according to a press release sent by the president's office.