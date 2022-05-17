In the wake of the Elad terror attack — and the terror wave that has, so far, taken the lives of 19 Israelis — Israeli philanthropist and businessman Sylvan Adams announced on Monday his donation of $1 million for a bike trail in the city of Elad.

The attack was carried out on Israel's Independence Day by two Palestinians from Jenin, Assad al-Rafai, 19 and Tzabahi Abu Shakir, 20, who worked in the city and knew the victims well.

The victims of the brutal ax attack were Yonatan Habakkuk, a father of five, Boaz Gol, a father of five, and Oren Ben Yiftach, a father of six from Lod.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The first phase of the plan has already been carried out. The second will include the construction of a walking trail and a safe biking trail, which will include lighting, security cameras and a tall perimeter fence.

"The terrorists came here to cause death and chaos, destroying lives, and orphaning children, senselessly murdering innocent people. We are not like them. We will overcome," said Adams in the city, after riding his own bike along the planned path.

Sylvan Adams speaks at The Jerusalem Post London Conference 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Adams was briefed on details of the attack when he visited the city on Monday with a delegation. The visit was initiated by President Isaac Herzog and Elad Mayor Israel Porush.

"We will invest even more in our communities," he added, "we want to live here in peace and quiet alongside our neighbors."

The path's total length is approximately 10 kilometers. Half of it is already complete.

"This is our answer, to build our country and live in peace," said Adams.