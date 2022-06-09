The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ezra Miller accused of 'cult-like' behavior towards 18-year-old

Ezra Miller blamed for physical abuse of 18-year-old • Parents allege actor provided their daughter with drugs, alcohol

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 13:32
Ezra Miller attends the First Annual "Time 100 Next" gala in New York (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Ezra Miller attends the First Annual "Time 100 Next" gala in New York
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Actor Ezra Miller was accused by parents to be grooming their 18-year-old for the past six years in what they described to be a "cult-like" mentality and behavior, US media reported on Wednesday night, citing court documents filed to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court.

Now-29-year-old Miller, who identifies as Jewish, was accused of developing an inappropriate and controlling friendship with then-12-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes in 2016 when they first met upon Miller's visit to the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

Among the different accusations of abuse were reports of Miller providing Iron Eyes with drugs and alcohol, physically battering her and of causing her to drop out of school.

In the report filed to the court, the parents claim that when they came to pick up Iron Eyes from Miller's home, Iron Eyes was without any of the documents, identification or personal belongings needed to navigate life independently, such as their driver's license and credit card.

Miller, according to Iron Eyes' parents, uses violence, drugs, threats of violence and emotional manipulation, as well as a "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior."

Ezra Miller attends the 2019 Met Gala under the theme ''camp'' (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) Ezra Miller attends the 2019 Met Gala under the theme ''camp'' (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

In fact, they claim Miller is in part to blame for Iron Eyes dropping out of school this past December. This came after Miller offered to pay for Iron Eyes' schooling at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts, only to allegedly use this "to create a sense of indebtedness," according to the parents, as cited in the court documents.

The parents claim Miller "uses violence, intimidation, [the] threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata," according to the court documents.

What do Iron Eyes' parents want done against Miller?

Iron Eyes' parents have asked for the court to provide their daughter with an order of protection against Miller as a result.

A hearing is set for July 12.

How did Iron Eyes respond to the allegations?

As a response, Iron Eyes uploaded a post titled "CONTEXT" to Instagram within which they defend Miller.

"My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the [past five months] has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss," they said, referencing the recent passing of a friend.

"I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short-lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship," they continued. "My father and his allegations hold no weight are frankly transphobic and based on the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @tokatawin

They further claimed that the emotional manipulation the parents allege Miller carries out was actually something Iron Eyes experienced at their parents' home.

"This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering."

18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes

"Relationships in my life have been so grossly effected (sic), some detrimentally so. This behavior is unacceptable and needs to be called out," they concluded.

Earlier offenses

This is not the first legal trouble Miller's been in. They were imprisoned in Hawaii earlier this year for disorderly conduct and aggressive behavior at a bar. They were accused then of yelling obscenities and acting violently towards party-goers.

They were then arrested again for throwing a chair at a woman.

As a result of the now long list of accusations made towards them, DC and Warner Bros. have put Miller's projects on hold, according to a report by Rolling Stone.



Tags actor drugs hollywood abuse Ezra Miller
