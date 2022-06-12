Acclaimed opera duo Anna Netrebko and Yusif Evyazov will perform in Israel for the first time, at the Tel Aviv Cultural Center on October 1.

Netrebko and her tenor husband, Evyazov, will be accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and will perform arias and duets from world opera masterpieces, such as Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Ruggero Leoncavallo, among others.

Background

Netrebko was the first classical singer to be named one of the 100 most influential personalities, by ‘TIME Magazine’, in 2007.

The couple met in 2014, after they co-starred in Manon Lescaut, in Rome. Netrebko’s international career took off when she portrayed Donna Anna in Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’ at the Salzburg Festival in 2002. Evyazov made his debut as Canio in Leoncavallo’s ‘Pagliacci’ under the baton of Plácido Domingo. He has performed at the Great Opera House in Vienna and at venues in Rome, Salzburg and New York,

“We are looking forward to meeting our audience in welcoming Tel Aviv,” Netrebko said in a press statement.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.