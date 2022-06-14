The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

The SpongeBob SquarePants theme song is now in Yiddish

Now the Jewish world knows how to say “SpongeBob SquarePants” in Yiddish, thanks to a translation of the animated kid show’s theme song by Eddy Portnoy.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 02:25
The Spongebob SquarePants with Gary the Snail balloon hovers above the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, U.S., November 28, 2019. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
The Spongebob SquarePants with Gary the Snail balloon hovers above the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, U.S., November 28, 2019.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

ShvomBob Kvadrat-hoyzn, of course.

And now the Jewish world knows how to say “SpongeBob SquarePants” in Yiddish, thanks to a translation of the animated kid show’s theme song by Eddy Portnoy, the academic advisor and director of exhibitions at the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research in Manhattan.

ShvomBob's origins

Last week, Portnoy’s college-aged daughter put SpongeBob on TV, and Portnoy was inspired. He typed up the lyrics on his Notes app and posted the translation to Twitter, and let the algorithm do the rest.

“I can choose anything to translate,” he said, “but this is sort of extra funny, because it’s not something that you expect to hear in Yiddish.”

The lyrics alone were well-received, and then they were vocalized by Yiddish TikToker Cameron Bernstein, a communications fellow at the Yiddish Book Center, who recorded herself singing the translation.

The animated Nickelodeon comedy series features a melange of undersea characters including the titular SpongeBob (an eternally optimistic sponge); his best friend Patrick, a dim but loyal starfish; and SpongeBob’s dyspeptic coworker and nemesis, Squidward (a squid).

After 21 years and 276 episodes, the show is the fifth-longest running animated series of all time, and its tongue-in-cheek theme song, loosely based on the sea chanty “Blow the Man Down” and sung by a pirate, is familiar to at least two generations of viewers.

In the original, the pirate sings, “If nautical nonsense, be something you wish,/Then drop on the deck and flop like a fish!” In Yiddish that becomes, “Oyb yam-narishkaytn iz epes ir vintsht,/Falt arop af der erd vi a meshugenem fish!”

“People can take this stuff and run with it,” Portnoy said. “For me, it’s just sort of a fun exercise; to see if I can do it, to get it to rhyme, to see if it works.”

Modern spread of the Yiddish language

The study of Yiddish outside of haredi Orthodox communities, where it is often spoken as a first language, has undergone a revival in recent years. YIVO’s online summer learning program saw the largest enrollment in its 54-year history in 2020 and 2021, and just last week, the institute hosted a webinar asking that very question: Are we in the midst of a Yiddish renaissance? The Workers Circle also saw record enrollment for its Yiddish classes.

Haredi young men. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)Haredi young men. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Portnoy isn’t the first to couple Yiddish with American pop culture. On his 1998 album, “Mamaloshen,” Mandy Patinkin sings a Yiddish version of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Last year, Rokhl Kafrissen, another Yiddishist, translated the lyrics of Jimmy Buffet’s “Why Don’t We Get Drunk,” which was subsequently performed by a trio of klezmer musicians commissioned by the Congress for Jewish Culture. Kafrissen’s version is not a word-for-word translation of the original because her goal was to create a “cultural translation,” she wrote on her blog.

[Yiddish is] sort of associated with older generations and Eastern Europe and whatnot. But obviously, there is this very American Yiddish and obviously ultra-Orthodox communities still use it. But they’re definitely not watching SpongeBob. Or if they are, they’re doing it in secret. I don’t know if there’s a huge SpongeBob underground in Williamsburg or Borough Park.”

Eddy Portnoy

Will Portnoy be doing this again anytime soon, though?

“If it becomes a regular thing, it’s a lot less interesting to people,” he said. “You can’t make lightning strike twice.”



Tags yiddish pop culture cartoon translation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by