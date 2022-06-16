Dogs and humans have a loving relationship, brain scans show

A dog is probably one of the only living creatures on earth that love you more than you can love yourself, new studies show, specifically with the following example: When shown a picture of their dog during an MRI scan, people will react as they would seeing a picture of their child.

In Dr. Anna Machin’s new book, Why We Love: The New Science Behind Our Closest Relationships, she challenges her readers to reevaluate the significance of love within their being, to question their own perceptions, and to re-establish a connection with the essence of what it is to be a person.

Machin explores the close relationships humans hold with their loved ones… – most importantly with their furry canine pets.

Just like the human brain, the brain of a dog generates interchangeable chemicals. Chemicals such as beta-endorphins operate as opioids, which are produced when dogs are bonding with their owners.

People have more of a loving relationship with dogs than they do with cats, not only because they generate similar chemicals, but also because cats are less empathetic towards humans.

Illustrative image of a dog. (credit: PXHERE)

"Dogs definitely attach to us, showing attachment behaviors. For example, dogs get so attached to their owners that if their owners die, they go through a grieving process, just like we do.

"And also, obviously the dog-human relationship is a friendship," she writes. "So as far as we know, they pass all the tests for love."