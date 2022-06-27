Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoyed a night out in Tel Aviv

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump and one of his senior advisors during his presidency, was seen dining out with her husband, Jared Kushner, a real estate developer and also a one-time senior advisor to the president, in Tel Aviv on Sunday night.

While bodyguards tried to shield the couple, Trump, who donned sunglasses although it was after dark, told them to allow a photographer to snap pictures.

According to Ynet, they dined at Tel Aviv’s tony beachfront seafood restaurant, Manta Ray, a surprising choice for the Orthodox Jewish couple, since the restaurant - which serves shellfish, as well as both meat and cheese and is open on Saturdays - is not kosher.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The couple, who live in Florida with their three children, have been in Israel for a week. Kushner and Trump were seen boarding an El Al flight from Miami on June 20. According to reports, Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov was on the same flight to Tel Aviv.

Controversy surrounding Ivanka

Trump has been in the headlines in the US recently, first for her testimony in the January 6 hearings about the attack on the Capitol, in which she said she accepted that her father had lost the election, which seemed to be contradicted by earlier statements she made in an interview for a documentary following the election.

THEN-US TREASURY secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil the plaque dedicating the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Then, as protests erupted all across America over the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision which made abortion legal, a move that is widely seen as a victory for her father who appointed three anti-abortion justices during his tenure, Ivanka was criticized widely on social media and in the press. Many feel her support for banning abortion contradicted her persona as a women’s rights activist. Rumors even surfaced that Ivanka herself had had an abortion in high school, which she did not address.

In late May, Ivanka visited Ukraine refugees in Poland and posted encouraging messages to them on Instagram.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.