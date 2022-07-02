The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israelis get ready to be ‘In Da Club’ with 50 Cent

50 Cent is no stranger to Israel. He performed here in 2006 and was last in Israel in 2013 to promote his headphone company. 

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 2, 2022 03:52
50 CENT PERFORMS during the Super Bowl halftime show last February. (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
50 CENT PERFORMS during the Super Bowl halftime show last February.
(photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Close to 20 years after the release of his landmark hip-hop debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, American rapper 50 Cent is showing no signs of losing popularity in Israel.

Shortly after his July 4 show at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena was announced in April it had already sold out, and a second show was added for the following night.

The shows are part of his world tour, which opened in London on June 10 and also saw him perform in several other European countries including Belgium, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, before arriving in the Holy Land at the end of the tour.

The artist announced the show on Instagram and Twitter in late April saying, “Tel Aviv, Israel! It’s going down Monday, July 4th at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. We’re going to have a good time!”

“Tel Aviv, Israel! It’s going down Monday, July 4th at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. We’re going to have a good time!”

50 Cent

He later announced on Twitter that he was adding another show “since the first show sold out in 12 hours.”

Rapper 50 Cent in Tel Aviv 370 (credit: Israel Hadri, Courtesy)Rapper 50 Cent in Tel Aviv 370 (credit: Israel Hadri, Courtesy)

50 Cent is no stranger to Israel. He performed here in 2006 and was last in Israel in 2013 to promote his headphone company

Born in Queens in 1975, Curtis Jackson III was selling drugs at the age of 12 before he began pursuing a music career. In 2000 he produced an album titled Power of the Dollar, but days before it was set to be released, he was shot nine times while sitting in a friend’s car.

Two years later he was discovered by Eminem, releasing his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. Produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, the album catapulted 50 Cent into the industry and he received his first Grammy for the album. 

He’s since released seven more albums and 57 singles including hits such as “Candy Shop,” “P.I.M.P” and “In Da Club.” He’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and in addition to his Grammy, he’s won 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards and four BET Awards.

He’s also acted in 29 films, published several books and been involved with numerous business ventures.

In February he was brought on as a surprise guest during the Super Bowl Halftime Show and performed his 2003 hit “In Da Club” alongside other hip-hop stars Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dog and Kendrick Lamar. Like in the original music video, 50 Cent was hanging upside down in a medical lab during the beginning of the performance.

Known for his sharp tongue, the rapper has also been involved in several feuds with a number of fellow artists including Ja Rule and Madonna.

Evidently, he’s also riled the loosely-knit BDS movement, which slammed the announcement of his shows. Other pro-Palestinian supporters said his performances in Israel were shameful.

50 Cent “is shameless! Israel is the most racist antiblack entity. You will be shamelessly singing to Zionists/white supremacists,” wrote one pro-Palestinian Twitter user.

However, those proclamations seem to have done little to dissuade the rapper from returning to one of his strongest fan bases outside the US.



Tags music bds rapper 50 cent Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by