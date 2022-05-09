The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Maroon 5 heralds a new musical harmony for Israel - editorial

Maroon 5’s arrival here warrants special attention, as it marks the first time that promoters from Israel, the UAE and Egypt have cooperated on a major production. 

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MAY 9, 2022 21:13
Maroon 5 is coming to Israel in May. (photo credit: LIVENATION)
Maroon 5 is coming to Israel in May.
(photo credit: LIVENATION)

What is surprising about the arrival of American pop superstars Maroon 5 and their performances in Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday night is not that it’s taking place at all, but how normal it feels.

After more than two years of little or no major concerts by international performers (or local ones for that matter) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting a top-tier musical act from abroad for not one, but two shows, at the expansive 50,000-capacity Park Hayarkon is an encouraging sign that the country may indeed be entering the post-corona phase.

Other artists on the way this summer include American rap icon 50 Cent, Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber, US alternative rock veterans the Pixies and world-famous singer/songwriter Nick Cave.

Maroon 5’s arrival here warrants special attention, as it marks the first time that promoters from Israel, the UAE and Egypt have cooperated on a major production. 

The Grammy-winning band, led by Adam Levine, an American Jew with Israeli relatives, performed on May 3 at the Pyramids in Cairo before jetting off to Abu Dhabi for a show on May 6 at the Etihad Arena in shows promoted by the international giant, Live Nation.

Maroon 5 at a concert in 2016. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Maroon 5 at a concert in 2016. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Guy Beser, CEO of Live Nation Israel, touted the coordinated effort, saying “This marks a powerful, shared moment across the region and is of great significance to both the Middle East and Live Nation. This landmark event marks the dawn of a new era, and will ensure an easier process for bringing bands, global artists and festivals to the region.”

Who realized that the Abraham Accords between Israel and the Gulf Arab states would also result in a boon of live music that could flourish for years to come? The effects of such an eventuality are not just more entertainment choices for Israel, but a potential death blow to the BDS movement.

After arriving in the country overnight Saturday, Levine spent Sunday and Monday in Tel Aviv, where he and the band are staying, and visiting Jerusalem, where he was photographed at the Western Wall.

In a video posted to social media, Levine described the Tel Aviv coastline as “even more beautiful than I had imagined” and said that he was “super excited” to be in Israel. 

Not to denigrate their efforts, but images and statements like that are worth more than all the hasbara campaigns combined that government ministries and spokespeople can muster.

Levine has millions of followers on social media who know nothing about Israel; or if they do, it’s only in connection with the conflict with the Palestinians. 

A look at the amazing Tel Aviv beach or a tattooed Levine sightseeing in the Old City provides those millions of people with a view of the country that reveals there can be a duality when considering Israel. 

Yes, there’s a conflict and there are terror attacks and there are disputed territories that need resolution. But there’s also this other side which has nothing to do with that.

Just as importantly, the arrival of Maroon 5 on its regional jaunt, as well as the other upcoming international artists, reflects the waning influence of the BDS movement.

Israeli concert industry insiders acknowledge that some performers – mainly youth-oriented pop and hip hop acts – have a tendency to shy away from Israel for fear of antagonizing parts of their fan base which is  vocally pro-Palestinian and sees Israel as an oppressor. 

It gets to some of them who already agreed to perform here, like Lana Del Ray, who succumbed to the BDS backlash after a Tel Aviv show announcement in 2019 and subsequently canceled her planned performance at a festival in the North. 

Situations like that are inevitable, but they will become less frequent as more regional tours like Maroon 5’s take hold and blossom. 

As more artists and promoters realize the lucrative potential it provides, it’s not beyond the realm of imagination to consider that the Cairo-Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv concert circuit could become as well-traveled as London-Paris-Madrid someday. And the voices of those who continue to call for the boycott of Israel will grow fainter and fainter until they disappear in the desert breeze.



Tags music bds Concert Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by