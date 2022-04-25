The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hip-hop artist 50 Cent to perform in Israel on July 4

The tour opens in London, followed by performances in Ireland, Scotland, Belgium, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, before arriving here.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 12:14

Updated: APRIL 25, 2022 12:17
Rapper 50 Cent in Tel Aviv 370 (photo credit: Israel Hadri, Courtesy)
Rapper 50 Cent in Tel Aviv 370
(photo credit: Israel Hadri, Courtesy)

Following his unforgettable performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood during the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, New York hip-hop artist 50 Cent will return to Israel for one performance at Menora Mivtachim Arena, on the Fourth of July, as part of his international tour.

One of the world’s most important hip-hop artists, selling more than 30 million albums and winning myriads of awards, 50 Cent released his first successful album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, in 2003. The album was produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent received his first Grammy for that album. Since then, he has released seven albums and 57 singles.

Apart from writing and performing his own music, 50 Cent also acts and directs TV shows and movies. He has published five books and is also the proud owner of several businesses, including a wine company.

The Scorpions performing at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena, July 19 2018 (credit: JULIANE HELMHOLD)The Scorpions performing at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena, July 19 2018 (credit: JULIANE HELMHOLD)

For tickets and more information go to https://2207.kupat.co.il



music rapper 50 cent rapper 4th of july
