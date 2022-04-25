Hip-hop artist 50 Cent to perform in Israel on July 4

Following his unforgettable performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood during the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, New York hip-hop artist 50 Cent will return to Israel for one performance at Menora Mivtachim Arena, on the Fourth of July, as part of his international tour.

The tour opens in London, followed by performances in Ireland, Scotland, Belgium, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, before arriving here.

One of the world’s most important hip-hop artists, selling more than 30 million albums and winning myriads of awards, 50 Cent released his first successful album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, in 2003. The album was produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent received his first Grammy for that album. Since then, he has released seven albums and 57 singles.

Apart from writing and performing his own music, 50 Cent also acts and directs TV shows and movies. He has published five books and is also the proud owner of several businesses, including a wine company.

For tickets and more information go to https://2207.kupat.co.il