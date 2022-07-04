The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Maccabi World, LEAP to find Jewish athletes in new deal

The Web 3.0-based sports gaming platform, available through a collaboration with Maccabi World an LEAP aims to find, expose and boost Jewish athletes worldwide.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 11:56
(L-R) Omri Lachman, CEO and parter of LEAP and Amir Gissin, deputy CEO of Maccabi World Union. (photo credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION)
(L-R) Omri Lachman, CEO and parter of LEAP and Amir Gissin, deputy CEO of Maccabi World Union.
(photo credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION)

Maccabi World Union has signed a cooperation agreement with LEAP to discover new talents in Jewish sports around the world and to support young talents in all sports.

Thanks to the collaboration, Maccabi World members can leverage LEAP's web 3.0-based platform to discover new talents in sports and support their growth. Maccabi will not only be the largest Jewish sports organization in the world, but also a leader in the digital aspect.

What is Maccabi World Union offering?

The Web 3.0-based sports gaming platform for discovering and supporting young talent is designed to expand the exposure and digital involvement of the two organizations, and to create new opportunities for Jewish athletes around the world.

Maccabi and LEAP will work together to increase the number of followers of the Maccabi organization, and more Maccabi members will join the LEAP platform. In addition, the partnership promotes social inclusion among participants as part of its goals.

Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union. (credit: MACCABI WORLD) Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union. (credit: MACCABI WORLD)

The collaboration will increase the brand awareness of the two partners. Athletes participating in Maccabi activities, including the Maccabiah Games, will be able to leverage LEAP's platform to promote their brand and sports activities within the game's digital community.

The partnership diversifies Maccabi's digital offering by establishing a digital presence through a new and interactive medium.

Maccabi will leverage LEAP's digital technologies to reach new audiences around the globe, and LEAP will harness the new Maccabiah athletes into the digital community of sports talent, agents, journalists and fans on the platform. This will allow Jewish sports talent all over the world to compete online with Maccabi's leading athletes in LEAP.

Amir Gissin, deputy CEO of Maccabi World Union, said: "As the largest Jewish sports organization in the world, the collaboration with the LEAP digital platform will increase the audience following the movement's activities and will lead to the joining of young Jewish athletes and the discovery of talent from all over the world.”



