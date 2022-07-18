The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame induces 35 new athletes

Among the athletes inducted into the Hall are former basketball player Miki Berkovich and the Olympic champions Linoy Ashram and Artem Dolgopyat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2022 18:45
Miki Berkovich, Artem Dolgopyat, and Linoy Ashram were inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. (photo credit: Galai PR)
Miki Berkovich, Artem Dolgopyat, and Linoy Ashram were inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.
(photo credit: Galai PR)

Athletes who have made significant achievements throughout their careers were honored in the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame ceremony at the Jewish Athletes Museum at the Wingate Institute.

“The Jewish Sports Hall of Fame is important to Jews in Israel and worldwide and constitutes for all of us a source of immense pride. We are inducting some of the best world record holders, Olympic gold medalists, and champions, who are first and foremost human beings," Judd Margolis, chairman of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame said during the event.

Among the athletes inducted into the Hall is former basketball player Miki Berkovich, the Olympic champions Linoy Ashram and Artem Dolgopyat, former tennis player Brad Gilbert, former basketball player Ernie Grunfeld, former women's basketball player Sue Bird, Olympic medalist Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi, the former footballer Jeff Agoos, and many other excellent athletes, totaling this year's class at 35 new inductees.

Former Israeli professional basketball player Miki Berkovich said that “this is a very emotional day for me. In the past, I visited the Wingate Institute often when training with the various squads as a member of the Israeli National Team. The institute served as a springboard for me from starting as an amateur to becoming a professional basketball player."

"Receiving the exciting announcement of my induction into the Jewish Hall of Fame - is a supreme feeling. To be mentioned on the same level with larger-than-life athletes like Red Auerbach, Mark Spitz, and many others brings me joy and happiness that you are admired and appreciated not only here in Israel," Berkovich added.

“Thank you to the Hall of Fame for this amazing honor to join so many amazing athletes. I am grateful to receive this award, and I want to thank my family, coaches, the Wingate Institute, and the State of Israel for your support. To be in the Olympics, representing the country I love, was very special for me," Former individual rhythmic gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Linoy Ashram said.

"I wore the “Blue and White” with pride. And when I received the gold medal, I accepted it on behalf of an entire nation. Much of our success in sport is mental, and I have a message for all children, big and small - Your determination, not your talent, will determine your success," she added.

"I wore the “Blue and White” with pride. And when I received the gold medal, I accepted it on behalf of an entire nation. Much of our success in sport is mental, and I have a message for all children, big and small - Your determination, not your talent, will determine your success."

Linoy Ashram

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame, as a recipient of a Life Achievements Award for his extensive activities, is Mr. Sylvan Adams, a Canadian Israeli business executive and philanthropist known as the "individual who appointed himself as an ambassador of the State of Israel in the widest sense of the word."

After receiving his Life Achievement Award, Sylvan Adams said: “Sports connects between people. I will do everything to make Israel known worldwide thanks to sports, with as many titles and medals as possible."

In memory of Munich

During the ceremony and on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Munich Massacre, the memories, and achievements of the 11 Israeli Olympians murdered at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich were honored and commemorated. 

“I am here with my family, a family that my father will never be able to meet. All the families of those murdered at the Munich Olympics became one family. It took nearly 50 years for the world to recognize us. You are the legacy, Linoy, Miki, Artem, and Jeff; all of you are the Jewish and Israeli legacy. Thank you for this,” said Michal Shachar, the daughter of Kehat Shorr who was murdered in the Olympic Games.

Michal lit a memorial candle with her granddaughter in memory of those murdered while those in attendance stood for a moment of silence in their memory.



Tags olympics israeli sports Linoy Ashram Artem Dolgopyat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by