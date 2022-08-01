Paris Saint-Germain wins French Super Cup 4-0 in Tel Aviv

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the French Super Cup (French: Trophée des Champions), defeating FC Nantes 4-0 at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday night.

One goal was scored by Lionel Messi, two by Neymar (which included a penalty) and another by Sergio Ramos. PSG controlled possession of the ball for the majority of the match.

The joy of our after winning the #TDC2022 against Nantes (4-0)! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VMdhtzQSaP — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 31, 2022

Neymar was fouled by Nantes player Jean-Charles Castelletto near the end of the game, earning the Brazilian player a penalty kick. Castelletto was subsequently dismissed from the field.

At the end of the game, Messi received the Man of the Match award.

Approximately 30,000 people filled the stadium to see the big game, according to Ynet. The game was broadcasted to millions of people in around 140 countries worldwide.

You can watch the highlights of the game below:

Messi, Neymar and the rest of PSG arrived in Israel on Friday night.

Also part of the event

At the game, the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem brought 1,000 Jewish, Christian and Muslim children to enjoy the match. The organization works to promote tolerance and respect through sports.

The game took place as part of an initiative by Israeli-Canadian businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams and the Comtec Group to bring major sports events to Israel. The Comtec Group also organized the Argentina-Uruguay friendly match in Israel in 2019, which was also Messi's last time visiting the country before Friday.

Other matches in Israel with international teams

Last year, the French Super Cup was also played at Bloomfield Stadium, which also saw PSG playing for the championship. However, PSG lost to its opponent Lille 1-0.

On Saturday, English team Tottenham Hotspur lost to Italian team AS Roma in a friendly match at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa 1-0.

Sylvan Adams, Yoni Riss of the Museum of Tolerance with Jewish, Christian and Muslim children ahead of the French Super Cup. (credit: EZRA LEVI)

Next week on August 7, also at Bloomfield, Spanish team Atletico Madrid and Italian team Juventus are also set to have a pre-season friendly match.