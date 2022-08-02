120m. donated for Jewish studies scholarships at University of Haifa

Two new scholarship funds were made available to the University of Haifa, the university announced on Tuesday, thanks to donations provided by Brazilian-Jewish businessman Elie Horn.

A sum of $120 million will be available for “Ahavat Olam” (eternal love) scholarships intended for students interested in pursuing in-depth studies in Jewish religion, heritage, and history. An additional sum of $3 million will be earmarked specifically for female students who face difficulties financing their studies.

Helping women

“It is a great privilege to help young women and men to realize their full potential,” Horn said. “I am pleased to cooperate with the University of Haifa in order to help promote social change and narrow gaps among the whole population, particularly among women.”

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Brazilian-Jewish businessman Elie Horn. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

“It is a great privilege to help young women and men to realize their full potential.” Elie Horn

These scholarships also stand at $2,000 a year and the plan is to award them to some 500 women students over the next three years. The threshold criterion for this scholarship is the student’s socioeconomic background; additional criteria such as military or civilian national service or community service will provide extra points.

Providing for the future of Jewish education

The Ahavat Olam program is a long-term program, aimed at awarding annual grants to students across all the departments and study programs. Each scholarship will be at the sum of $2,000 and is open to bachelor’s and master’s degree students in any year of study.

The scholarship can potentially provide $6,000 for undergraduate students and $4,000 for master’s degree students. In addition to their regular study program, recipients of the Ahavat Olam scholarship will take academic courses in areas of Jewish studies taught in the various departments. They will also participate in enrichment courses and activities in fields promoting pluralistic Judaism, Jewish culture, heritage and history.

“I’m proud that we are able to offer these scholarships and to help a large and diverse circle of candidates, particularly after two difficult years due to the COVID pandemic,” University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Rubin commented.

He added that “The University of Haifa promotes social mobility and thanks to these new scholarships we will be able to make higher education accessible to wider circles who might otherwise have chosen not to pursue academic studies due to financial considerations. Naturally, we thank Elie Horn and we are looking forward with excitement to the upcoming academic year,” he concluded.

Since one of the focuses of the Ahavat Olam scholarship is in the fields of Jewish studies and heritage, a condition for acceptance is matriculation in either Bible Studies or toshba (Oral Torah). Candidates who do not meet this condition will be able to choose an alternative application track requiring successful completion of two academic courses in Jewish Studies, without additional fees, from the existing range of courses offered by the university in the field.

University Rector, Prof. Gur Alroey, said he anticipates that the scholarship will make a real contribution to strengthening the field.

“In recent years there has been a decline in the number of students coming to the Jewish studies departments. In the long term, this will weaken the entire research discipline. Now, thanks to the Ahavat Olam scholarship, students from all faculties and departments will join these courses, breathing new life into the Biblical Studies and Jewish History departments,” he said.