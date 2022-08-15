Jewish Actor Josh Peck talks kvetching, Yiddish on YouTube

American Jewish actor Josh Peck, most famously known for his role on the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, discussed the topics of kvetching and the Yiddish language on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel at the beginning of August.

“As a fellow Jewish person, I feel like it's sort of part of our trend to contemplate our existence, a little existential dread,” he said.

The host of Mythical Kitchen, Josh Scherer, responded by saying that he was “trying to explain the concept of ‘kvetching’” to his Christian co-workers, when he is unable to fix an issue, he just “kvetches.”

“Kvetching,” a word derived from the Yiddish language, means complaining.

Where to watch the discussion

The discussion on the topics can be seen in the video below between the 0:48 and 2:15 timestamps.

“Yiddish is sort of like a Jewish language,” Peck said. “It's not spoken by anyone else. So when people say we're clan-like and we have a lot of secrets...”

“We had to [kvetch],” Schrer said, finishing Peck's statement, because “people were chasing us,” referring to the numerous historical persecutions of Jews.

Scherer, who is also Jewish, collaborates with Good Mythical Morning - a comedy and variety series on YouTube. He cooks most of the dishes that are served to the show's hosts, Rhett & Link, on their Taste Test videos.