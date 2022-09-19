Jerusalem tea house honors Queen Elizabeth II

The KUMKUM Tea House in Jerusalem hosted a watch party called Tea and Tears on Monday, screening Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service.

Upon entering the KUMKUM, there is a display honoring the Queen. On the display are photographs of Elizabeth, the flag of the United Kingdom with her face on it, an order of events of the funeral, and the Chief Rabbi's Prayer on the passing of the Queen.

“The whole display has been up since she died,” says manager of the KUMKUM and event organizer Elisheva Levy.

When asked what inspired the event, Levy explained that since most of her customers are British, it was the obvious thing to do.

“I wanted to unite everyone,” said Levy. “People just wanted to be together because it is the end of an era – and I provided that location.”

Levy spent several days working on this event. And, while the scones and tea were divine, the people in attendance were there for a greater reason.

“It is a thread of our childhood that has been broken,” explains Estelle, a Tears and Tea attendee who was born and raised in the UK.

“I’m British and even though I have been living here for 15 years, I am still connected to my heritage,” says attendee Gaby Pell. “Even though we are religious Jews, we also feel that our British heritage makes us an important part of who we are. The reason I decided to take the day off to pay my respects is because I feel the connection – and events like these remind me of my past, even though I am happy in my present.”

The event was a success as the local tea house was packed with over 50 attendees, all ranging in age and origin, mourning the loss of Her Majesty.