Mariah Carey hints at release of her secret alt-rock album from the ‘90s

Mariah Carey fans who have thought they've heard it all: the superstar revealed on Friday in an interview with Rolling Stone that she has a secretly recorded album— and she'll be releasing it soon.

Dubbed "Someone’s Ugly Daughter", the alternative rock album was secretly recorded in 1995 under the pseudonym Chick.

Carey reportedly confirmed the existence of the grunge-era studio set in her 2020 autobiography "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." In it, she dished that the recording, which was released through Epic Records, featured live vocals by a friend of hers named Clarissa Dane, who went on to record music videos for Chick tracks such as “Demented” and “Malibu” while Mariah sang background vocals.

Mariah Carey's grunge alter-ego

Carey told Rolling Stone she was inspired by bands such as Hole and Green Day at the time. She adopted an alter-ego, as she recalled in her book: "I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image."

The pop star added that she also did the album art — a cockroach and some scrawled lipstick. She recalled driving around, shouting lyrics to songs she wrote that nobody knew. Seems that soon we will all know the lyrics.