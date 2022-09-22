The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Mariah Carey hints at release of her secret alt-rock album from the ‘90s

The alternative rock album was secretly recorded in 1995. Carey said she's been driving around since then singing lyrics she wrote to songs that nobody knew.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 00:49
Mariah Carey (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Mariah Carey
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Mariah Carey fans who have thought they've heard it all: the superstar revealed on Friday in an interview with Rolling Stone that she has a secretly recorded album— and she'll be releasing it soon. 

Dubbed "Someone’s Ugly Daughter", the alternative rock album was secretly recorded in 1995 under the pseudonym Chick.

Carey reportedly confirmed the existence of the grunge-era studio set in her 2020 autobiography "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." In it, she dished that the recording, which was released through Epic Records, featured live vocals by a friend of hers named Clarissa Dane, who went on to record music videos for Chick tracks such as “Demented” and “Malibu” while Mariah sang background vocals.

Mariah Carey's grunge alter-ego  

Carey told Rolling Stone she was inspired by bands such as Hole and Green Day at the time. She adopted an alter-ego, as she recalled in her book: "I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image."

The pop star, who in 2018 was the face of Israeli Premier Dead Sea cosmetics company, added that she also did the album art — a cockroach and some scrawled lipstick. She recalled driving around, shouting lyrics to songs she wrote that nobody knew. Seems that soon we will all know the lyrics. 



Tags music diaspora Mariah Carey
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by