Flight crew ignores disabled woman dragging herself to bathroom

A British vlogger and disability rights activist was forced to drag herself across an airplane after the cabin crew refused to help her go to the restroom, she revealed in a TikTok video published last week.

Jennie Berry, an avid traveler who frequently shares moments from her trips and daily life as a person with a disability on TikTok, said she was told by one of the flight attendants that all people with disabilities should "wear a diaper" during flights.

This occurred on a flight operated by Spanish airline AlbaStar.

In the video, Berry explains that the crew refused to seat her at the front of the plane, despite the seats not being taken. She was later told that there was no wheelchair aboard the plane in case she needs to move out of her seat.

According to Berry, the crew ignored her requests to be helped to the front of the plane as they were pouring drinks for other travelers.

@wheelie_good_life Here’s how I had to get to the toilet on my recent Albastar Airlines flight. They told me I should wear a nappy and wee in my seat instead of having an aisle chair onboard… ♬ original sound - Jennie Berry

Airline says the incident will be investigated

AlbaStar released a statement offering its "sincere apology" for the incident, which is under an internal investigation by the airline. "This will not repeat itself."

However, the statement denied Berry's claim that she was offered to wear a diaper and noted that it is not mandatory for airlines to provide wheelchairs on flights.