This ice cube trick will help clean your toilet

The tips presented here can help you remove dirt and limescale.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 17:26
Ice cubes. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ice cubes.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Plenty of people suffer from the limescale that accumulates anywhere in the house where there is water, such as the kettle, toilet and boiler. But don't worry, a new ice cube trick can help you get rid of it without much effort.

One of the places that accumulate the most dirt and limescale in the house is, of course, the toilet. Limescale is caused by the minerals in the water, especially in places where there is a strong current and it can also leave marks on the shower, toilet and kettle.

Most people try to scrape off the stubborn tartar, but it turns out that there is no need. A video uploaded to TikTok explains how to easily get rid of limescale.

@refinedliving D.I.Y Natural toilet cleaning cubes ✨#refinedliving #cleantok #naturalcleaning #cleaningtiktok #toiletcleaner #cleaningtoilets #cleantoilet ♬ original sound - Lacey ‍♀️

So what's the secret?

The video explains that to prepare the "magic mixture," you need to take a cup of soda solution, a quarter cup of lemon juice and some dish soap. When mixing the ingredients together, pour the ingredients into an ice cube tray and put it in the freezer overnight to get frozen "cleaning cubes".

When the frozen cubes are ready, you just have to put them in the toilet and wait a few seconds until they melt. After this, they are supposed to remove the dirt and limescale from the toilet

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC) TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

To achieve a better result, you can take a special brush for scrubbing and rub the scale with the dissolved substance.



