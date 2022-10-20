‘Captain America’ adds Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford will join Shira Haas on the big screen in Captain America: New World Order, Deadline reported this week.

The 80-year-old acting legend, best known for the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises, will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross alongside Haas as Sabra; other cast members include Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez.

Shira Haas lives her dream

For Israeli star Haas, appearing alongside Ford will be another feather in her cap as she continues her rising-star status in Hollywood.

Her character, Sabra, also known by the alias Ruth Bat-Seraph, first appeared in the 1980s Incredible Hulk comic book series. A mutant Mossad agent, Sabra had multiple costumes in the comics, but often had the Star of David engraved into her uniform.

While there are plenty of Jewish characters in the Marvel universe, Sabra is the only superhero in Marvel comics who was born and raised in Israel.

Captain America is slated for release in 2024.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.