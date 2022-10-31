The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israeli player Neta Shapira's team wins Dota 2 biggest tournament

Neta Shapira's team won a cash prize of around $6 million each after they won the tournament 3-0.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 18:11
A screenshot of Dota 2. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Israeli gamer Neta Shapira was part of the team of five that won the largest Dota 2 tournament last week, winning NIS6 million each.

Dota 2 is a video game where two teams of five players compete to destroy each other's base by controlling one of 123 available fantasy characters.

The game was produced and developed by Valve which has hosted the annual international tournament with large pool prizes offered by crowdfunding from fans and players of the game every year since 2013.

Shapira was playing for the London-based Tundra Esports team and played alongside team members from Slovakia, Germany, North Macedonia and the US. The team won a total of $8.5 million in their victory.

Shapira was a key part of the team

Many consider Shapira to have been essential for the victory of the team, and he has been playing competitively since 2015.

Earlier this year, Shapira was replaced in a tournament that took place in Saudi Arabia because as an Israeli, he was barred entry into the country.



