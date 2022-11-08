The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Winning ticket for $2 billion Powerball jackpot reported in California

The winner can choose either a one-time lump sum in cash, likely in excess of $1 billion, or multimillion-dollar annuity payouts stretched over 29 years.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 20:31
A customer purchases a ticket for the Powerball jackpot at a newsstand in New York City, US, November 7, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
A customer purchases a ticket for the Powerball jackpot at a newsstand in New York City, US, November 7, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

A winning ticket for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Altadena, California, officials said on Tuesday according to reports in the US.

After hours of delay, Powerball officials completed the drawing for the jackpot, potentially ending the suspense for the hordes of Americans who snapped up tickets in hopes of striking it rich.

The drawing, which was initially scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST on Monday, followed a drawing on Saturday that was the 40th in a row without someone winning the big prize, which grows larger each time it goes unclaimed.

A winning ticket must match all six numbers drawn. It was not immediately clear whether anyone held a winner after Tuesday's draw of the numbers 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and 10.

The drawing was delayed from Monday night when at least one of the 48 participating state lotteries needed more processing time, according to a tweet from the California Lottery. It did not identify the state in question.

A ball used for the ''Super LOTO'', a lottery game draw, by the French lottery company FDJ (credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)A ball used for the ''Super LOTO'', a lottery game draw, by the French lottery company FDJ (credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)

Officials of the Multi-State Lottery Commission, which supervises the Powerball drawing, could not be reached by Reuters Tuesday morning for comment.

The winner can choose either a one-time lump sum in cash, likely in excess of $1 billion, or multimillion-dollar annuity payouts stretched over 29 years. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball officials did not immediately provide the specific payouts.

Previous Powerball record

The previous record for a Powerball jackpot was set in 2016 when three ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee shared a $1.59 billion top prize.

The current $2.04 billion lottery jackpot ranks as a world record, according to multiple media reports.



Tags United States Money lottery
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by