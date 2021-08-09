Michigan man wins big by studying previous lottery numbers

“I play Fantasy 5 once the jackpot creeps up a bit,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I used to always play easy picks, but then I started studying the numbers and playing what came out the most and it worked!

“I watched the drawing that night and the numbers looked pretty familiar. I went to the kitchen to grab my ticket and as I was looking it over, I just kept thinking: ‘No way is this happening to me!’”

He plans on traveling with his winnings, and then investing the rest.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.6 million and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to Lottery USA. Each time someone purchases a Michigan Lottery ticket the proceeds go towards K-12 education, which provide services to nearly 1.5 million children. The largest jackpot won in Michigan was $1.05 billion in 2021.