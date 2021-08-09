The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Michigan man wins big by studying previous lottery numbers

A man from Michigan studied previous winning numbers and took home $376,564 with a lottery ticket by doing so.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 9, 2021 01:18
A father of four won NIS 28 million for choosing the winning lottery numbers at a Mifal Hayis booth in the Sharon area. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A father of four won NIS 28 million for choosing the winning lottery numbers at a Mifal Hayis booth in the Sharon area.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A man from Michigan took home $376,564 with a winning lottery ticket by studying previous winning numbers.
“I play Fantasy 5 once the jackpot creeps up a bit,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I used to always play easy picks, but then I started studying the numbers and playing what came out the most and it worked!
“I watched the drawing that night and the numbers looked pretty familiar. I went to the kitchen to grab my ticket and as I was looking it over, I just kept thinking: ‘No way is this happening to me!’”
He plans on traveling with his winnings, and then investing the rest. 
Each time someone purchases a Michigan Lottery ticket the proceeds go towards K-12 education, which provide services to nearly 1.5 million children. The largest jackpot won in Michigan was $1.05 billion in 2021.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.6 million and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to Lottery USA.


Tags United States gambling lottery Michigan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should work for future Olympic glory - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Linoy Ashram brings joy to Israel with gold medal win - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Hezbollah is testing Israel and so far it's succeeding - analysis

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by