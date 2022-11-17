The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Hundreds of potential olim attend Nefesh B’Nefesh and Jerusalem Municipality event

Jerusalem consistently ranks as the leading and most popular destination among olim from North America, according to Nefesh B’Nefesh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 00:02
Potential Olim attend a series of events co-hosted by the Jerusalem Municipality and Nefesh B’Nefesh (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
Potential Olim attend a series of events co-hosted by the Jerusalem Municipality and Nefesh B’Nefesh
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

A series of events designed to guide and assist future immigrants to Israel (olim) who intend on making the Jewish state their home took place this week around the United States and Canada. 

The programs, which were attended by more than 300 potential olim, were run by Nefesh B’Nefesh, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA.

"We’re looking forward to making our dreams a reality.”

Sela Wagner

“We are thrilled that Jerusalem remains a top destination among North American Olim, and I would like to congratulate Nefesh B’Nefesh for their partnership in creating this joint-initiative,” said Moshe Lion, Mayor of Jerusalem.

“The Jerusalem Olim community is growing and flourishing, and we must continue to nurture and invest in it. We are proud to have welcomed thousands of new Olim to Jerusalem this past year and look forward to assisting many more newcomers as they begin their new lives in the State of Israel,” he added

NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America make aliyah through the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh to serve in the IDF. (credit: FLASH90) NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America make aliyah through the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh to serve in the IDF. (credit: FLASH90)

Jerusalem consistently ranks as the leading and most popular destination among olim from North America, according to Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit that promotes and assists with aliyah. 

"Information about various opportunities in Jerusalem"

Sela and Yozi Wagner, who currently reside in Queens, New York, attended one of the aliyah events to further develop their immigration plans.

“We know we want to make aliyah in the coming years, so it was a natural step for us to come to the Next Year in Jerusalem event to hear more information about Jerusalem, where we hope to live,” said Sela.

“All the representatives from the Jerusalem Municipality and Nefesh B’Nefesh have been extremely helpful in answering all of our questions. We received information about various opportunities in Jerusalem, as well as the different communities throughout Israel. We’re looking forward to making our dreams a reality,” he added.



Tags aliyah nefesh b'nefesh jerusalem municipality diaspora
