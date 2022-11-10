US midterm exit poll: Jewish voters moving toward GOP

The Republican party increased its share of the national Jewish vote to a percent not seen in a generation, according to results of a midterm election exit poll conducted Tuesday by Fox News.

According to the data, 33% of Jewish voters polled voted Republican in the 2022 election. The number is up from 30% in 2020 and 24% in 2016.

"[Republican] candidates are offering concrete solutions to the issues that matter to Jewish voters." Sam Markstein, Republican Jewish Coalition

Still, 65% of the Jewish electorate polled voted Democrat, with 2% identifying as "other."

Sam Markstein, Republican Jewish Coalition national director, told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that more Jewish voters are moving toward the GOP because "candidates are offering concrete solutions to the issues that matter to Jewish voters."

Markstein noted that those issues include: "reducing the skyrocketing costs of living, combating rising hate crime, championing school choice, putting America first on the world stage again by supporting our allies in Israel, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder- with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism."

Supporters wait for results at the Republican Party of Arizona's 2022 US midterm elections night rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, US, November 8, 2022. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)

Where did Jews contribute to a 'red wave'?

Markstein said Tuesday's election saw "a record-smashing level of support in Florida, at 45% of the Jewish vote."

In New York's hotly contested gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin won between 85-95% in Hasidic Brooklyn neighborhoods in Borough Park and Williamsburg where voter turnout averaged 50%, according to New York city polls. Ultimately, he was defeated by Democratic incumbent challenger Gov. Kathy Hochul. The majority of American Jews skew heavily Democratic and liberal in New York and nationwide.