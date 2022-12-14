KKL-JNF snaps sweet photo of flamingos in Israel

A KKL-JNF photographer snapped a photo of two flamingos in an affectionate position in which their necks formed the shape of a heart on Wednesday.

Generally, in this time of year, flamingos have migrated elsewhere for the winter, but there are still some 200 flamingos in the Hula Lake up north which indicates that they plan to stay until the end of the winter, which is rare.

Unlike other avian species that mate for life like penguins, flamingos only mate for one year. They both take part in the incubation process of the egg, but the next mating season, they go off looking for different mating partners.