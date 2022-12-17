The Tel Aviv Jazz Festival is back and booming

The Tel Aviv Jazz Festival is back to its pre-Corona best, with a three-day program that kicks off on Friday. This year’s bash takes place with the support of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality at Romano House, under the artistic supervision of Teder radio station, cultural hub honcho, Tzach Bar, and acclaimed trumpeter, Sefi Zisling.

Bar and Zisling have lined up a broad range of acts, both local and international, across numerous genres and subgenres, with free entry for all. Octogenarian, French-based American pianist, Kirk Lightsey, should be a big draw when he returns to these shores for the first time in over three years. His compatriot, saxophonist Eric Alexander, will, no doubt, also pack them in. Lightsey is set to appear alongside an Israeli septet led by percussionist David Belilti.

Alexander’s gig promises to be one of the more intriguing events at the festival when he joins forces with adventurous pianist, Katia Toobool; bassist, Yonatan Levy; and the irrepressible drummer, Ofri Nehemiah.

Mexican-American drummer, Antonio Sánchez, is also in the festival lineup. He is best known for his work with stellar jazz guitarist, Pat Metheny, and also for composing the soundtrack to 2014 comedy-drama, Birdman. Sanchez’s audience will get the best of both worlds as the drummer works his live percussive magic to accompany an outdoor screening of the movie.

Who else to look forward to

OMRI MOR (credit: YOSSI ZWECKER)

Folks looking for cutting-edge jazz, with some seasoning from beyond the strict confines of the genre, should revel in Maya Dunietz’s solo spot. The pianist will unfurl another roll-out of singular scores written by the 89-year-old, Ethiopian-born nun, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbr, who has been living in Jerusalem for close to 40 years.

There is more in the way of envelope-pushing piano work on offer, courtesy of Omri Mor who has made a name for himself across the globe, for his compelling mix of jazz and Andalusian music. This time, Mor will mix it with bassist Oren Hardy and veteran Brazilian-born percussionist, Joca Perpignan.

Another show to watch out for features powerhouse multi-instrumentalist, Eyal Talmudi’s match up with producer Yossi Havkin, a.k.a. Rejoicer. They will be ably supported by pianist, Nitai Hershkowitz and drummer, Hagai Fershtman, both highly respected members of the local jazz scene, with plenty of globe-trotting under their belts.

Acclaimed Ethiopian-born jazz saxophonist and vocalist, Abate Berihun, is also on the roster. His synergy with German krautrock-world music outfit, Embryo, should keep the audience guessing and grooving, while the Tatran trio is set to produce its usual silky fusion of rock, jazz and psychedelia.

Night owls can hang around for the jam sessions and DJ sets. And for those with a hankering for a bit of yesteryear local rock, Uzzi Navon fronts a salute to female vocalists across the ages.

For more information: https://www.teder.fm/en/events/10460