EU ambassador to Israel visits United Hatzalah headquarters

The European Union’s Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev visited the headquarters of United Hatzalah, Israel's volunteer emergency services organization, in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Ambassador Tzantchev, a native of Bulgaria who has served in the position since 2021, reportedly received an overview of United Hatzalah’s lifesaving activities and met with volunteer EMTs from across the range of Israel’s populace including, Jews, Muslims, and Christians.

United Hatzalah volunteers responding to an emergency at night (illustration) (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The tour included overview of cutting-edge technology that allows Hatzalah to dispatch 6,200 volunteers across the country providing emergency medical services to people in need of help with an average response time of less than 3 minutes.

"You treat patients regardless of their race, religion, origin or ethnicity," Tzantchev said. "And I would like to commend you for that, because in these turbulent times we need more unity, more humanity, more kindness. We need more life and less death, more light and less darkness. Your organization, which saves multiple entire worlds every day, definitely adds light to this planet."

The visit, which took place on the third day of Hanukkah, concluded with the ambassador lighting candles on a massive menorah outside the entrance to the headquarters.