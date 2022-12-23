Chris Hemsworth takes time off after Alzheimer's predisposition news

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is taking some time off of acting after finding out he has a genetic predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.

Hemsworth was given this news while he was working on the Disney+ docu-series Limitless.

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off." Chris Hemsworth

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off," Hemsworth said in an interview with Vanity Fair at the time. "And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

NATALIE PORTMAN in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ (credit: Marvel Studios)

How does Chris Hemsworth have a greater likelihood of developing Alzheimer's?

Hemsworth, 39, found out he is carrying two copies of the gene APOE4, which gives him an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

One in every four people carry one copy of the gene. However, just 2-3% of the population have both. Now, Hemsworth has an 8-10 times greater chance of developing Alzheimer's.

"If this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take—then fantastic," Hemsworth told Vanity Fair.

He also said that he can take preventative steps to delay the onset of Alzheimer's. This includes exercising, lowering stress levels and changing his diet.

"I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way," he told Vanity Fair.