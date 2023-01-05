Is the next James Bond going to be Jewish?

Is the world ready for its first Jewish agent 007?
It could be happening soon as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being considered for the role of James Bond, a casting that would make him the first Jew to play the action hero.
Though nothing is official yet, the British actor is reportedly a frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie line following a secret audition with producer Barbara Broccoli.
It has been reported that the meeting went so well, Taylor-Johnson filmed a clip of the famous gun-barrel teaser, the iconic opening scene to every Bond film.
Who is Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson?
The 32-year-old, born in High Wycombe, England to a Russian-Jewish family has starred in a slew of superhero flicks including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick-Ass.
He married director Sam Taylor-Johnson in 2012.
Reportedly, someone once said Taylor-Johnson's beard made him resemble a fashionable Hasidic Jew.
“That was nice because I have really curly hair and also I’m Jewish."Aaron Taylor-Johnson
“That was nice because I have really curly hair and also I’m Jewish,” he told the Guardian.
It remains unknown whether Taylor-Johnson takes his martini shaken or stirred.