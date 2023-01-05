The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Is the next James Bond going to be Jewish?

Though nothing is official yet, British Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly a frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 23:57
"MY NAME is Bond, James Bond’: Sean Connery in ‘Goldfinger.’ (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
"MY NAME is Bond, James Bond’: Sean Connery in ‘Goldfinger.’
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Is the world ready for its first Jewish agent 007? 

It could be happening soon as Aaron Taylor-Johnson is being considered for the role of James Bond, a casting that would make him the first Jew to play the action hero.

Though nothing is official yet, the British actor is reportedly a frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie line following a secret audition with producer Barbara Broccoli.

It has been reported that the meeting went so well, Taylor-Johnson filmed a clip of the famous gun-barrel teaser, the iconic opening scene to every Bond film. 

James Bond (credit: PR)James Bond (credit: PR)

Who is Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

The 32-year-old, born in High Wycombe, England to a Russian-Jewish family has starred in a slew of superhero flicks including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick-Ass.

He married director Sam Taylor-Johnson in 2012.

Reportedly, someone once said Taylor-Johnson's beard made him resemble a fashionable Hasidic Jew.

“That was nice because I have really curly hair and also I’m Jewish."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

“That was nice because I have really curly hair and also I’m Jewish,” he told the Guardian.

It remains unknown whether Taylor-Johnson takes his martini shaken or stirred. 



Tags hollywood jews diaspora hollywood
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Russia replaces head of Western invasion group in Ukraine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by