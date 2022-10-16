The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Tourism Minister or 007? Yoel Razvozov urges everyone to visit Israel in new commercial

From Israel with love: The Tourism Ministry aired this commercial to prepare for the "slow season" which comes after the summer and the holidays. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 10:02

Updated: OCTOBER 16, 2022 10:05
Yoel Razvozov as James Bond in new Israeli Tourism Ministry ad. (photo credit: screenshot)
Yoel Razvozov as James Bond in new Israeli Tourism Ministry ad.
(photo credit: screenshot)

The Tourism Ministry came out with a new commercial on Sunday in which Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov plays a version of British Secret Service agent James Bond in a creative attempt to urge people abroad to come to visit the Jewish state.

The commercial shows Razvozov the many cities and cultural areas Israel has to offer, including surfing on the Sea of Galilee and the Mediterranean and visiting the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Nazareth.

Many of the shots taken in the commercial parody those in the James Bond movies. Shots include Razvozov elegantly taking a sip of wine, him adjusting his suit and one of the Tourism Minister at the beach.

The full commercial can be watched below:

Yoel Razvozov as James Bond in new Israeli Tourism Ministry ad. (Credit: Tourism Ministry)

What inspired making the commercial?

The Tourism Ministry aired this commercial to prepare for the "slow season" which comes after the summer and the holidays. 

“I wanted to personally help market and advertise Israel, and spread our country’s beauty worldwide," Razvozov said. "I view my role as minister as a true national mission. I volunteered to privately fund and produce the video, which will promote our wonderful country around the globe, through social media and all the tools at our disposal.”

"I view my role as minister as a true national mission. I volunteered to privately fund and produce the video, which will promote our wonderful country around the globe, through social media and all the tools at our disposal.”

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov


Tags Tourism Ministry James Bond commercial Advertising
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by