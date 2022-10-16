The Tourism Ministry came out with a new commercial on Sunday in which Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov plays a version of British Secret Service agent James Bond in a creative attempt to urge people abroad to come to visit the Jewish state.

The commercial shows Razvozov the many cities and cultural areas Israel has to offer, including surfing on the Sea of Galilee and the Mediterranean and visiting the cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Nazareth.

Many of the shots taken in the commercial parody those in the James Bond movies. Shots include Razvozov elegantly taking a sip of wine, him adjusting his suit and one of the Tourism Minister at the beach.

The full commercial can be watched below:

Yoel Razvozov as James Bond in new Israeli Tourism Ministry ad. (Credit: Tourism Ministry)

What inspired making the commercial?

The Tourism Ministry aired this commercial to prepare for the "slow season" which comes after the summer and the holidays.

“I wanted to personally help market and advertise Israel, and spread our country’s beauty worldwide," Razvozov said. "I view my role as minister as a true national mission. I volunteered to privately fund and produce the video, which will promote our wonderful country around the globe, through social media and all the tools at our disposal.”