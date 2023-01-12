The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Astrologist says these are the signs to avoid if you don't want to be cheated on

If the sun, moon, or Venus fall on one of the following zodiac signs, it is likely that a wandering eye and a loose definition of commitment certainly exists in them.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 03:16
True, infidelity is a choice and zodiac signs that have a greater tendency to betray can decide that even if this ran through their heads - it will never be realized.

However, there are zodiac signs that this thought certainly comes to mind more than others. There are certain astrological energies that indicate a tendency to adultery.

Astrologer Reda Wigle told the New York Post that while there are quite a few zodiac signs for which infidelity is not at all an option, there are three who will not rule it out. Here are the zodiac signs whose chances of cheating on their partner are greater than others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Illustrative image of a couple. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a couple. (credit: PIXABAY)

Gemini, ruled by Mercury, loves talking about sex more than actually doing it. However, they will never say no to slightly unusual sexual activity among the boring alternatives out there.

Geminis like flexible and fluid relationships. They also spend a good part of their daily lives disengaging from their injustices. They use selective amnesia and other dubious grounds to justify their lack of discretion.

"The real excuses I've heard from treacherous Geminis include, 'I was in a different zone, so it didn't count' and 'I was a different person back then,' when it actually happened last Sunday," Rida said.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

No one easily lies or cheats as effectively as a Libra. These people are naturally adept at maintaining social status, avoiding conflicts, evading responsibility and covering up matters outside their marriage.

Libra ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and the blocking of all ugly details, flirt as if their lives depended on it. 

They do not like to be alone and like to receive compliments, a combination that often leads to betrayals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As a change-loving water sign, the Pisces people do not cope well with limits, which makes them luck prone to extramarital affairs.

They may not be looking for the opportunity for an affair - but they also do not move away from it.

Pisces are escapists who love anything that provides them with a distance from reality. While alcohol and comedy movies are their preferred escape methods - they also won't object to a bit of a different kind of love.



