The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Meet the former mobster who helped to hunt Nazis

Former mobster Myron Sugerman talks about fighting antisemitism and helping Nazi-hunter Simon Wiesenthal in a new documentary.

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 14, 2023 16:33
MYRON SUGERMAN at his Newark home. (photo credit: Myron Sugerman/Impossible Media LLC)
MYRON SUGERMAN at his Newark home.
(photo credit: Myron Sugerman/Impossible Media LLC)

Few people in history can say they have seen as much as Myron Sugerman. Born into the dramatic underworld of the Jewish mob, his life has seen him become the king of the illegal slot machines, spend time in prison, do business around the world and secretly raise funds for the world’s most preeminent Nazi hunter.

The 84-year-old’s life story has recently been immortalized in the documentary The Last Man Standing: The Chronicles of Myron Sugerman, made by British-Israeli entrepreneur Jonny Caplan and is available on Amazon Prime and is set to roll out on other platforms later this year.

Despite being born into the underworld amid the golden age of United States organized crime, Sugerman never lost his Jewish pride. That, in fact, was actually the point behind the Jewish mafia as a whole.

A different time for Jews

Sugerman was born at a different time. Jews in the US were first or second-generation immigrants and they lived in impoverished ghettos, like Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Like the Italian and Irish immigrants, many Jews formed gangs. It was the kind of thing that, as Sugerman explained in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, couldn’t happen today, even as antisemitism continues to rise worldwide. Back then when Jews were living in poverty, unlike today, it was possible to form these gangs, with such notorious gangsters as Bugsy Siegel, Meyer Lansky, Dutch Schultz and Doc Stacher becoming household names on the same level as Lucky Luciano and Al Capone. Sugerman’s father was one such gangster, Barney “Sugie” Sugerman, and so the world of crime became his birthright.

But this was also a time of severe antisemitism. The rise of the Nazis in Germany saw Nazi ideology being imported into the US, in particular Fritz Kuhn’s German American Bund Party. In response, the Jews took matters into their own hands.

SUGERMAN WITH famed Nazi Hunter SimonWiesenthal. (credit: Myron Sugerman/Impossible Media LLC) SUGERMAN WITH famed Nazi Hunter SimonWiesenthal. (credit: Myron Sugerman/Impossible Media LLC)

“This is a Jewish problem and this is going to be resolved with Jewish fists,” Sugerman recalled Lansky saying, as shown in the documentary.

It’s no wonder then, that being Jewish is of such profound importance to Sugerman. It’s also why, despite not having lost anyone in the Holocaust, the event had such a profound impact on him, leading him to provide financial and strategic support to the Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal. Thanks to Sugerman’s help, Weistenthal was able to extend his information-gathering network and help continue his efforts hunting down Nazis. In particular, Sugerman played a role in Weisenthal’s hunt for Josef Mengele, the “Angel of Death” who served as a doctor at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

And in return for Sugerman’s help, Weisenthal would help as a reference whenever he was in legal trouble to get his sentences reduced.

That was something the king of the slot machines certainly found useful throughout his career outside the law, having faced jail time for a number of reasons, most notably a copyright infringement suit after he started selling boards that were just blatant Pac-Man rip-offs in the 1980s.

This is only a small snapshot of the diverse globe-trotting outlaw life that Sugerman has led and it’s a life for which he has no regrets.

“He’s like a Pandora’s box of history and information,” Caplan remarked. “There is so much unlocked information there that it’s almost impossible to catalog it all.”

Meyer Lansky in 1958 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Meyer Lansky in 1958 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Last Jewish Gangster

CAPLAN HAD gotten involved with Sugerman through a mutual friend who had helped Sugerman write his memoir, The Chronicles of the Last Jewish Gangster: From Meyer to Myron. This led them to make their 70-minute documentary together, having to sift through 50 hours of content to tell a cohesive story, though it is only part of the story.

As a result, their collaboration isn’t stopping here. Caplan is planning on creating a TV series that tells Sugerman’s life story. With Sugerman himself serving as a key consultant throughout the production, the series will finally serve as a way of telling the world the story of a life of crime and justice that the last Jewish gangster lived.

“Some of the things he’s said will live with me for the rest of my days,” Caplan said.

But regardless of his many adventures, Sugerman’s finest hours aren’t pulling off some business deal or getting away with a crime or even helping Simon Weisenthal.

When asked what his greatest accomplishment was in his long, storied life, Sugerman gave two answers. The first was being a Jew. The second was his son being able to become an Orthodox rabbi who teaches daf yomi.

“Even a cold-hearted gangster would shep nachas (to derive pride and joy)” if their child became a rabbi or member of the clergy, Sugerman explained.

Producing this documentary wasn’t easy for Sugerman and Caplan. Aside from the fact that COVID-19 was in full swing and restrictions presented a number of issues, Sugerman himself got hit with COVID twice, as well as vertigo and pneumonia, all in the weeks before filming.

But like the name of the documentary implies, Myron Sugerman is the last man standing and it will take more than that to keep him down.

Today, he’s still active, sharing war stories with other old-timers and staying up to date on what’s going on in the world, especially antisemitism.

According to Sugerman, antisemitism today is the worst it’s been since right before the 1930s and while there can’t be anything today like the Jewish gangsters of his day to fight back, it’s things like this documentary, the planned TV series and a planned podcast series – which will see Myron Sugerman talking in a more unfiltered, unedited format – that will help raise awareness of antisemitism.

But Sugerman has another more immediate goal for what comes next.

“What’s next for me? Get up tomorrow morning and make sure my name isn’t in the obituary column of the local newspaper,” he said.



Tags Nazis crime Wiesenthal Center antisemitism Mafia
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by