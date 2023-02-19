The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

700-year-old handwritten copy of Maimonides' book going on auction

The copy is a handwritten adorned copy of the Guide of the Perplexed in which Maimonides interpreted the Hebrew Bible.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 16:06
The purported portrait of Maimonides from which all modern portraits are derived. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The purported portrait of Maimonides from which all modern portraits are derived.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An almost 700-year-old text from the Guide of the Perplexed is about to go on auction, and the starting price for this important historical item is $129,250.

The Guide of the Perplexed is considered to be the most important book in Jewish philosophy. The book was written by Rabbi Moshe Maimonides (The Rambam) who lived between the years 1135 and 1204.

Maimonides was an outstanding character: He was a halacha consulter to the degree that he wrote the Mishneh Torah, a renowned doctor who served in the sultan's court and a sharp philosopher who affected not only Jewish thinkers from Shpinoz to Leibowitz but also the greats of Christian philosophers.

The Guide of the Perplexed is Maimonides' interpretation of the meaning of the Hebrew Bible by discussing the balance between philosophy and faith as far as the perception of God and redemption of the soul

In this text, Maimonides deals with the tension created between the Torah of Israel and non-Jewish philosophers who he knew deeply. In the Guide of the Perplexed, Maimonides shows that the broadened horizons do not weaken the Jewish culture but richen and strengthen it.

The statue of Maimonides in Cordoba, Spain (credit: ANNESOV VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/CC BY-SA 3.0)The statue of Maimonides in Cordoba, Spain (credit: ANNESOV VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/CC BY-SA 3.0)

What is the story of the copy going on auction?

The ancient handwritten text that is about to go on sale was written in Provence sometime between 1335-6, and the name of the writer is Yitzhak Bar Yossef. This is one of the oldest handwritten copies of the Guide of the Perplexed

In the book, there are 45 parchment pages that have text written on both sides. The handwriting is adorned in red and purple ink around the chapter heads written in letters called "Sephardi square script".

Handwritten copies of the Guide of the Perplexed that were copied in the first few decades after the translation was complete are adorned mostly with different decorations, but as the years went on, the attention to adorning the book became less, and actually, around the year when the book on sale was copied, it was rare for the book to be adorned with such attention.



Tags Judaism history books philosophy auction Moshe Maimonides Jewish history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by