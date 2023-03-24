The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Director Hagai Levy among Tel Aviv protesters detained by police

The Golden Globe-winning filmmaker was one of dozens of protesters who were arrested during the "Day of Paralysis" in Tel Aviv.

By SAGI BEN NUN/WALLA!
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 04:36

Updated: MARCH 24, 2023 04:37
HAGAI LEVI (photo credit: Jojo Whilden/HBO)
HAGAI LEVI
(photo credit: Jojo Whilden/HBO)

Director Hagai Levi was arrested on Thursday evening while participating in a demonstration on Shaul Hamelech Street in Tel Aviv, during which he documented the police and demonstrators.

He was released after about two hours.

Levi is one of the most successful and respected Israeli creators in the world. Behind him are series such as In Therapy, Our Boys, Scenes from a Marriage and The Affair, which won the Golden Globe.

Levi's statements

"There was a relatively small demonstration in Shaul Hamelech corner of Begin," Levi told Walla! culture. "At a certain point, it seemed to me that police got tired of containing the demonstrations, and they demanded that everyone get on the sidewalk. Then they started arresting protesters. I filmed them arresting people, and it seems to me that it didn't sit well with them. Turns out I was detained because I was standing on the road when they wanted everyone to get on the sidewalk, but the truth is that I was standing right next to the sidewalk. I didn't understand why I was stopped like that."

“They started arresting protesters. I filmed them arresting people, and it seems to me that it didn't sit well with them.”

Hagai Levi

"I was in the cell of a prison for about two hours. It's a bit stressful, a prison, I have to say, not fun," adds Levi, "we were about 4-5 people there. Then suddenly a message came that everyone had to be released. So they just let us go.

Hagai Levy (credit: Courtesy)Hagai Levy (credit: Courtesy)

"It was disturbing also because I'm a bit claustrophobic, and also because I left a little girl at home alone, and they wouldn't let me call her. They didn't take me to a police station, and you'll hear that some people are detained overnight and for longer, some people are beaten, etc. I got off cheap."

In total, 76 people were arrested today in the "Day of Paralysis" demonstrations against the judicial reforms in Tel Aviv alone. Of these, 73 were released under limited conditions and three will be brought before a judge tomorrow to discuss the extension of their detention.



Tags Tel Aviv protests film Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Five high-protein nuts you should add to your menu

Illustrative image of peanuts.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by