The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Who was 'Professor of Adventure' Millican Dalton?

Millican Dalton lived in a cave in the lake district for 40 years after giving up on city life in London.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 21:38
Illustrative image of a cave. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Illustrative image of a cave.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A mysterious cave lies the hills of England's Lake District that was home to adventurer Millican Dalton for 40 years in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

Dalton was born in England in 1867 and moved to London with his family following the death of his father when he was seven.

When he was 36, Dalton decided that he had had enough of the city. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as cycling, climbing and camping, so he decided to move to the countryside.

At first, he lived in a cottage but then built a wooden shack in the garden. He spent winter nights in the shack and summer nights camping out in the open.

In the 20s, he moved into a quarried cave in the Lake District where he lived until he died. 

England's Lake District. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN) England's Lake District. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

How did Dalton get the things he needed?

Dalton, who was dubbed the "Professor of Adventure", made his own bread and clothes and manufactured light-weight camping gear to make money. He also guided travelers in walking and climbing tours and offered camping trips to visitors.

The cave is located near Keswick, and according to Keswick's official website, Dalton was known to be a friendly man who enjoyed campfire chats and was good friends with many people.

“I don’t sleep much, and while I am awake I lie and listen and think," Dalton told a newspaper in 1941, according to Lancashire Live. "There’s a lot to think about just now, isn’t there? All the sounds of the nights, the roar of the mountain stream, the barking of our dogs and foxes, the cries of birds, how can I be lonely with such company?"

"There’s a lot to think about just now, isn’t there?"

Millican Dalton

The cave was found with an engraving believed to have been left by Dalton reading "don't waste words, jump to conclusions."

Dalton died at the age of 79 from heart failure and bronchitis. At the time of his death, he had an uncompleted book titled Philosophy of Life, and it was a journal he had kept over the years. Unfortunately, the book was lost after his death and has not been found to this day.

Dalton's legacy lives on to this day in a line of rucksacks named for him. Millican rucksacks are based on Dalton's own designs and provide travelers with multipurpose bags to store their things in.



Tags travel history England Cave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by