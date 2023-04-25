The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Soup kitchen feeds thousands in Hebron

Hebron's Takiat Ibrahim soup kitchen provides a lifeline to struggling Palestinians, serving thousands of people daily during Ramadan and throughout the year.

By MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 06:12

Updated: APRIL 25, 2023 06:13
Takiat Ibrahim soup kitchen, Hebron, on the West Bank, April 4, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)
Takiat Ibrahim soup kitchen, Hebron, on the West Bank, April 4, 2023.
(photo credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)

Every day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and throughout the year, a group of Palestinian chefs gathers in a soup kitchen to prepare food for needy families in the West Bank city of Hebron.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Hundreds of pounds of meat and poultry, as well as mountainous boxes of vegetables, fill the kitchen floor daily, feeding thousands of people.

The Hebron soup kitchen, one of the largest in the Palestinian territories, is the only place where thousands of people get their only hot meal of the day throughout the year, but its work takes on a more significant role during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We provide daily meals to about 2,000 people, but this number doubles during the month of Ramadan to 4,000 people who benefit from this place,” said Hazem Mujahid, director of Takiat Ibrahim, to The Media Line.

Takiat Ibrahim soup kitchen, Hebron, on the West Bank, April 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE) Takiat Ibrahim soup kitchen, Hebron, on the West Bank, April 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)

Home of ancient tradition

Hebron, a city in the West Bank, is home to many ancient traditions. This soup kitchen, located near the Abraham Mosque, is known as Takiat Ibrahim, or “Abraham’s Corner.” It serves as a lifeline to struggling Palestinians.

Head Chef Ataya Jibrini has been dishing food at the charity for more than two decades. He told The Media Line that he wants to preserve this tradition and be able to help the poor.

“Because of the high prices and the difficult economic conditions, this place is safe for the needy and the poor, as we provide them with a daily meal in this security,” says Ataya.

However, there’s a lot of work that goes into the preparation and serving of such large quantities of food.

A massive undertaking each day

Each morning, hundreds of hungry mouths line up to get a package of food for their families. Feeding so many every day is a massive undertaking for this charity.

“In the past, we used to cook from 300 to 400 kilos, but now we are cooking 1,200 kilos of chicken and 700 kilos of beef or lamb,” says Chef Jibrini. 

That translates to about 2,600 pounds of chicken and 1,500 pounds of beef. At a daily cost of over $20,000, the charity relies on private donations from people like Mohsen Zalloum, a business owner, to survive.

Throughout the year, local businessmen, as well as foreign and Arab delegations, donate money to the soup kitchen to purchase basic ingredients for cooking food.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, about 14% of the population of the West Bank suffers from poverty, with 5.8% experiencing extreme poverty.

“There must be symbiosis and a feeling of community with others. This is a responsibility towards our city and its people, and Hebron is known for ensuring that no hungry person sleeps there as a result of this place and the generosity of its people,” says Zalloum.

Takiat Ibrahim soup kitchen, Hebron, on the West Bank, April 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE) Takiat Ibrahim soup kitchen, Hebron, on the West Bank, April 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)

As the Palestinian economy continues to struggle, places like Takiat Ibrahim are critical for the survival of thousands of people.

Umm Mahmoud, an elderly woman from Hebron who is raising five grandchildren who lost their parents four years ago, holds two containers in her hands and tells The Media Line that she is grateful for the food.

“It helps. We rely on my husband’s small pension salary, but it’s not enough for all of us. This provides us enough for tough days.”



Tags Hebron West Bank israel poverty poverty in israel Charity Hunger The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by