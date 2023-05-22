Madonna to return to Israel for Shavuot on private visit

Roll out the red carpets, trumpets and dairy food, because this Shavuot meal will have a special guest.

Madonna is set to arrive in Israel in the coming days, but it won't be for a performance. Rather, she's coming here for personal visits to a number of sites.

According to the "Erev Tov" (good evening" Instagram account, the pop legend is set to visit the grave of Rabbi Isaac Luria, also known as the Ari or the Arizal, as well as the grave of her spiritual mentor Rabbi Philip Berg, founder of Kaballah Centre International. Both rabbis were notable Kabbalists and are buried in Safed.

About two months ago, actor Rocco Ritchie, the eldest son of Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, also visited Israel. Here, he wound up stealing the show at fashion week.

We eagerly await Madonna's visit, if only to sing "Papa, don't preach" with her.

Madonna performs during her Rebel Heart Tour concert at Studio City in Macau, China February 20, 2016 (credit: BOBBY YIP/ REUTERS)

Madonna's previous visit to Israel

Madonna's previous visit to Israel was in 2019, during the Eurovision Song Contest, where she performed. This visit was facilitated by billionaire philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

At the time, she faced fierce pushback from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, but she said she would love to visit Israel again in the future.