The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Madonna to return to Israel for Shavuot on private visit

Madonna's visit to Israel won't be to perform, but rather will be for a personal visit to the graves of noted Kabbalists in Safed.

By WALLA! CELEB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 22:11
Singer Madonna speaks to guests after receiving the Advocate for Change award during the 30th annual GLAAD awards ceremony in New York City (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Singer Madonna speaks to guests after receiving the Advocate for Change award during the 30th annual GLAAD awards ceremony in New York City
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Roll out the red carpets, trumpets and dairy food, because this Shavuot meal will have a special guest.

Madonna is set to arrive in Israel in the coming days, but it won't be for a performance. Rather, she's coming here for personal visits to a number of sites. 

According to the "Erev Tov" (good evening" Instagram account, the pop legend is set to visit the grave of Rabbi Isaac Luria, also known as the Ari or the Arizal, as well as the grave of her spiritual mentor Rabbi Philip Berg, founder of Kaballah Centre International. Both rabbis were notable Kabbalists and are buried in Safed.

About two months ago, actor Rocco Ritchie, the eldest son of Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, also visited Israel. Here, he wound up stealing the show at fashion week.

We eagerly await Madonna's visit, if only to sing "Papa, don't preach" with her.

Madonna performs during her Rebel Heart Tour concert at Studio City in Macau, China February 20, 2016 (credit: BOBBY YIP/ REUTERS)Madonna performs during her Rebel Heart Tour concert at Studio City in Macau, China February 20, 2016 (credit: BOBBY YIP/ REUTERS)

Madonna's previous visit to Israel

Madonna's previous visit to Israel was in 2019, during the Eurovision Song Contest, where she performed. This visit was facilitated by billionaire philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

At the time, she faced fierce pushback from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, but she said she would love to visit Israel again in the future.



Tags shavuot Madonna kabbalah cemetery Safed
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by