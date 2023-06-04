The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Danny Sanderson and Ran Danker to perform at autism benefit

All of the proceeds from the concert, which will be produced under the supervision of Rotem Israel, will be donated to Oti - the Israeli Autism Association.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 03:52
DANNY SANDERSON. (photo credit: VARDI KAHANA)
DANNY SANDERSON.
(photo credit: VARDI KAHANA)

Leading Israeli musicians Danny Sanderson and Ran Danker will perform in a concert on June 5 at the Live Park Zappa in Rishon Lezion, which will be the annual fundraising benefit for Oti, the Israeli Autism Association.

All of the proceeds from the concert, which will be produced under the supervision of Rotem Israel, will be donated to Oti. The event will be hosted by Elai Botner and the Foreign Children, who will perform their song “Shahvim” (Equal), during which they will be accompanied by a group of musicians on the autism spectrum.

Tickets will range in price from NIS 250-NIS 1,080. Oti is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide equal access to essential treatments for every child, student and adult in Israel on the autism spectrum, regardless of gender, ethnic/religious background, or place of residence. Oti also works with families of those on the spectrum and supports research into autism.

For more information and to order tickets, visit: oti.org.il/2023.



Tags music rishon lezion autism non-profit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by