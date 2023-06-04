Danny Sanderson and Ran Danker to perform at autism benefit

Leading Israeli musicians Danny Sanderson and Ran Danker will perform in a concert on June 5 at the Live Park Zappa in Rishon Lezion, which will be the annual fundraising benefit for Oti, the Israeli Autism Association.

All of the proceeds from the concert, which will be produced under the supervision of Rotem Israel, will be donated to Oti. The event will be hosted by Elai Botner and the Foreign Children, who will perform their song “Shahvim” (Equal), during which they will be accompanied by a group of musicians on the autism spectrum.

Tickets will range in price from NIS 250-NIS 1,080. Oti is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide equal access to essential treatments for every child, student and adult in Israel on the autism spectrum, regardless of gender, ethnic/religious background, or place of residence. Oti also works with families of those on the spectrum and supports research into autism.

For more information and to order tickets, visit: oti.org.il/2023.