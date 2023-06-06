The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

The role of religion on the road to peace

Spiritual leaders meet at Jerusalem hotel

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 18:47
THE CLOSING session of the congress. (photo credit: Nazarbayev Center)
THE CLOSING session of the congress.
(photo credit: Nazarbayev Center)

Spiritual leaders of all faiths can be an influential force for harmony, mutual understanding, respect and peace, but they can also be the inciters of intolerance, hatred and conflict.

This is the understanding that emerged yesterday as spiritual leaders and other representatives and lay leaders of different faiths gathered at Jerusalem’s David Citadel Hotel to share their views and to reaffirm their belief that, despite the obstacles, peace is possible.

The event was an offshoot of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions first held in 2003 in Astana Kazakhstan, during the administration of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first elected president of the Republic of Kazakhstan after it gained  independence.

The congress is held every three years, with increasingly large attendance. At the previous conference in Astana in September 2022, attended by Israeli Chief Rabbis David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef, there were than 100 delegations from more than  80 countries, plus 355 foreign journalists, said Kazakhstan’s Ambassador at Large Bulat Sarsenbayev. He has served in both Israel and Jordan, and is heavily involved in the planning and implementation of the congress, as is Kazakhstan’s current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

ASHKENAZI CHIEF Rabbi David Lau. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ASHKENAZI CHIEF Rabbi David Lau. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Why did Kazakhstan take this role upon itself?

A cynic might say that it was a means whereby Nazarbayev sought to make Kazakhstan relevant, and it also helped Kazakhstan to draw closer to the West and to develop significant trade relations. Like many of the republics of Central Asia, Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources.According to Sarsenbayev, Kazakhstan has always been noted for its tolerance of and respect for the other. There are more than 130 ethnic groups practicing 18 different religions, he said. He reminded his listeners that, in ancient times, Kazakhstan had been famous for its silk road, used by many traders, who would spend considerable time in the country before moving on.

The Congress Secretariat, said Sarsenbayev, comprises religious leaders from 20 countries, who are already planning the 2025 Congress. “We have different approaches to start with, but we come to an agreement in the end, because all religions have similar human values,” he said.

Every speaker continued along a common thread, strung with words such as dialogue, understanding, harmony, fraternity, human values, social justice, moderation, tolerance – and peace, the ultimate aim. However, some also spoke of extremism, religious prejudice, hatred and new challenges that are emerging.

In the latter case, Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz, who is a member of the Chief Rabbinate, warned that one of the greatest of the new challenges is artificial intelligence. While acknowledging that it can do a lot of good, he also gave examples of the harm it can cause. Artificial Intelligence is changing the world, and must be controlled ethically, he insisted, urging rabbis, bishops and priests to speak out on the subject.

Weisz was at the congress in Astana last year, and said it was very impressive, with people of so many different faiths happily mingling together. There were representatives of faiths he’d never heard of, he said.As far as extremism and intolerance go, Theophilos III, the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem, regretted that, although Jerusalem is characterized as the City of Peace, it is more often the city of conflict, in which Christians suffer persecution from Jewish extremists.

Christian, Muslim, Druze, and Baha’i speakers were careful to leave politics out of their remarks. Jewish speakers were not as cautious. For instance, Rabbi Yitzhak Elefant, who is Chief Rabbi of Dimona, after talking about what King David the psalmist wrote about peace, moved fast forward to the present time and said: “We must understand that the Lord promised this land to the Jewish People. Once we all accept that, we can live together in peace. True peace will bring true partnership,”

This was the kind of unilateral thinking that other speakers considered to be blocking the path of progress toward peace. More than one speaker opined that dialogue is mainly monologue, in which one side presents his or her viewpoint, but doesn’t listen to the other.

Israel was one of the first countries to instantly recognize Kazakhstan when it declared its independence in mid-December, 1991. The two countries established diplomatic relations in April, 1992. Israel opened an embassy in Kazakhstan in 1992 and Kazakhstan opened an embassy in Israel in 1996.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Kazakhstan in 2016. The first president of Israel to visit Kazakhstan was Chaim Herzog, in 1993. Shimon Peres went there first as foreign minister in 1995, then as deputy prime minister in 2002 and as president in 2009. Peres had a close relationship with Nazarbayev, who visited Israel in 1995, 2000 and 2013.  Together, the two laid the foundations for bilateral cooperation.  



Tags Jerusalem religion israeli news Kazakhstan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by