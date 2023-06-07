The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israel among the most popular location-inspired name in US

The researchers examined the data on baby names from the past two decades to uncover the travel destinations that inspired parents to choose these names.

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 21:23
Mother and baby (photo credit: PEXELS)
Mother and baby
(photo credit: PEXELS)

It turns out that there are many Americans who choose to name their children after tourist destinations. This is according to a new study conducted by the travel and tourism company Bounce.

As of 2023, the most popular "touristy" names for babies in the United States are Hudson and Sydney.

The researchers examined the data on baby names from the past two decades to uncover the travel destinations that inspired parents to choose these names.

This choice has a variety of reasons, including the desire to commemorate a beloved vacation destination, a shared honeymoon destination, or even the place where the child was conceived.

The most popular names: Hudson and Sydney

Travel site Travel Pulse reports that the name Hudson, derived from the famous river in New York, has been a popular choice for many parents since the beginning of the 21st century. Since the year 2000, 77,000 baby boys have been named after the river.

Illustrative image of a newborn baby (credit: INGIMAGE)Illustrative image of a newborn baby (credit: INGIMAGE)

Syndey, in second place, draws inspiration from the famous harbor in Australia, which hosted the Olympics in 2000. Since then, 107,000 girls have been named Sydney.

Additional names include Preston, a name of English origin in a town located in Lancashire, United Kingdom. In the US, there are two cities with this name in Connecticut and Idaho. The name Camden is also considered popular, thanks to the lively London neighborhood.

New York and Ancient Egypt continue to ignite inspiration

The only name in the top ten list for both boys and girls is Dakota. Surprisingly, in sixth place for boys' names inspired by tourist destinations, we find Israel. Since 2000, approximately 35,000 American boys have been named Israel. The list of boys is completed by names such as Devon, Dallas, Pheonix and Orlando.

For girls, after Sydney, the names Brooklyn (104,566 babies) and Alexandria (42,010) appear. This proves that both the famous neighborhood in New York City and ancient Egypt continue to inspire many American parents. The list also includes London, Dakota, Paris, Carolina, Guadeloupe (France), Journey and Adelaide (named after the Australian city).

This research examined all names related to the world of tourism and travel, based on the American residents' registry. This included names of countries, capital cities, rivers, mountains, general travel-related terms (such as Journey) and other travel destinations around the world.



Tags Israel Egypt travel vacation United Kingdom new york australia Britain Babylonian Talmud Baby Royal Baby
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by