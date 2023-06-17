The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Golda Meir biopic starring Helen Mirren release date announced

In addition to Mirren and Schreiber, the film stars Israeli actors Lior Ashkenazi as IDF Chief of Staff David “Dado” Elazar and Rami Heuberger as Defense Minister Moshe Dayan.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 03:28
HELEN MIRREN as Gold Meir in ‘Golda.’ (photo credit: Jasper Wolf, courtesy of the Berlin Film Festival)
HELEN MIRREN as Gold Meir in ‘Golda.’
(photo credit: Jasper Wolf, courtesy of the Berlin Film Festival)

A biopic of Golda Meir, the Israeli prime minister who helmed Israel during the Yom Kippur War, is set to hit screens just one month shy of the conflict’s 50th anniversary.

“Golda,” directed by Oscar-winning Israeli filmmaker Guy Nativ and starring Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren, will begin playing in theaters on Aug. 24. The film is set during the three-week war, which began as a surprise attack on Israel launched by Egypt, Syria and a number of allies on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. It will focus on Meir’s decision-making during the war, her complicated relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (played by Liev Schreiber) and her legacy around the world.

The life and legacy of Golda Meir

Israel’s first and, so far, only female prime minister, Meir was born in Kyiv and grew up in Milwaukee before immigrating to Israel. She served as prime minister from 1969 to 1974. While she has historically been admired by American Jews, her legacy in Israel – particularly regarding her conduct before and during the Yom Kippur War – is more controversial. She resigned as prime minister months after the war ended, and died in 1978.

In addition to Mirren and Schreiber, the film stars Israeli actors Lior Ashkenazi as IDF Chief of Staff David “Dado” Elazar and Rami Heuberger as Defense Minister Moshe Dayan.

“Golda” had its world premiere in February at the Berlin Film Festival, and will open the Jerusalem Film Festival in July. That event will be held at Sultan’s Pool, the outdoor amphitheater located directly under the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Prime Minister Golda Meir (credit: US LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Prime Minister Golda Meir (credit: US LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Mirren has already received critical acclaim for her performance in the role, which required makeup and prosthetics so that she would resemble Meir. Mirren is neither Jewish nor Israeli, which prompted some scrutiny regarding her casting.



Tags golda meir yom kippur war film golda meir yom kippur war
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
3

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysts

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

Judicial reform talks frozen after opposition wins judge committee seat

Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz and MK Karine Elharrar hold a joint press conference in the Israeli parliament, Jeursalem, on June 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by