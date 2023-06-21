The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Tel Aviv’s White City to mark 20 years as UNESCO world heritage site

The White City district has given rise to an annual late-night cultural celebration that will take place June 29.

By ARIEL SHEINBERG
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 21:03
View of the Boat House, on 76 Levanda Street, in Tel Aviv, built in Bauhaus style by architect Shimon Hamadi Levi in 1934. November 06, 2018. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
View of the Boat House, on 76 Levanda Street, in Tel Aviv, built in Bauhaus style by architect Shimon Hamadi Levi in 1934. November 06, 2018.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

With music and dance performances and other public events, Tel Aviv will celebrate next Thursday the 20th anniversary of the inscription of its historic White City district as a site on the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List, the municipality announced.

The White City district has given rise to an annual late-night cultural celebration that Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai described on Wednesday as “a joyful and celebratory event.”

The event is an expression “of our commitment to preserving and nurturing the city’s creative culture,” he added.

The June 29 event will take place in Tel Aviv neighborhood hubs throughout the city including at Jaffa Port, Bograshov Beach and at the Eretz Israel Museum, among others, according to the press release. All events will be free or at discounted prices, reported the mayor’s office.

Each location will host different activities and entertainment acts, like musical performances from bands, DJs and solo acts across many genres. Drag queens and kings will engage in a lip sync battle in Meir Garden. A sunset yoga practice will be held in Yarkon Park.  

View of Bauhaus buildings in Tel Aviv, a trademark of the city. May 23, 2020. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90) View of Bauhaus buildings in Tel Aviv, a trademark of the city. May 23, 2020. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Why did the White City get a UNESCO designation?

The White City district earned a designation from UNESCO because it has the world’s largest group of buildings designed in the Bauhaus style. This was an artistic movement that originated in early 20th century Germany, known for simple yet abstract and geometric designs, according to the city’s website.

Jewish architects who fled Nazi Germany built approximately 4,000 buildings during the 1930s and 1940s according to the Tel Aviv municipality. It recommended that “the best way to experience The White City is by walking down and around Rothschild Boulevard, where many of the buildings have been restored to their original glory.”

To honor the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO inscription, the Bauhaus Center in Tel Aviv will also reopen its flagship exposition, “Preservation and Renewal: Bauhaus and International Style Buildings in Tel Aviv,” curated by Micha Gross, expert on Bauhaus and co-founder of the institution. 



Tags Tel Aviv unesco architecture Bauhaus
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by