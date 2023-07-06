The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israel Under-21 team ends dream run, beat by England

Despite not advancing to the final, Israel did punch their ticket to the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: JULY 6, 2023 04:24
Israel forward Hisham Layous (20) vs England in Under-21 Euro semifinal (photo credit: Asi Kipper/Israel Football Association)
Israel forward Hisham Layous (20) vs England in Under-21 Euro semifinal
(photo credit: Asi Kipper/Israel Football Association)

Israel soccer’s dream summer came to an end as the Under-21 squad was humbled 3-0 by England in the semifinals of the European Championships in Batumi.

Head coach Guy Luzon’s squad couldn’t get by the Three Lions in both the group and knockout stages of the competition but showed their quality in wins over Czechia and the host nation Georgia along with drawing against a powerful German side. 

However, despite not advancing to the final, Israel did punch their ticket to the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympic Games which will mark the first time since 1976 that the blue-and-white will feature in the tournament.

The Under-21’s run coupled with the Under-20’s third place finish at the World Cup in Argentina last month left Israeli soccer aficionados thirsting for more and also gave hope that this could be a golden generation of talent that could one day help the senior team make their mark on the international stage.

Israel forward Hisham Layous (20) vs England in Under-21 Euro semifinal (credit: Asi Kipper/Israel Football Association) Israel forward Hisham Layous (20) vs England in Under-21 Euro semifinal (credit: Asi Kipper/Israel Football Association)

How did the match play out?

England poured on the offense early and often testing second choice keeper Tomer Tzarfati with Daniel Peretz out due to yellow card accumulation as Morgan Gibbs-White’s header off a Cole Palmer cross just ahead of the break gave the Three Lions a 1-0 lead. Lee Carsley’s side doubled their advantage on Palmer’s sliding attempt and Cameron Archer added a third goal in the 90th minute to wrap up the victory.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by