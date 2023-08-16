Was Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein nose prosthetic insensitive?

Bradley Cooper is facing criticism for his decision to wear a prosthetic nose in his portrayal of famed composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming film, Maestro. This biopic, with Cooper serving as co-writer, producer, and director, chronicles Bernstein's life, especially his collaboration on West Side Story and his 25-year relationship with Felicia Montealegre.

Tracy-Ann Oberman, a Jewish actress known from Doctor Who, remarked to Page Six, “If Bradley Cooper can play the Elephant Man without prosthetics, why does he need one to depict a Jewish individual, particularly a 'Jewish' nose?” She equated the use of such prosthetics to racially insensitive portrayals like blackface or yellowface.

Additionally, Joshua Malina, recognized from West Wing, weighed in, noting his lack of issue with Cooper’s portrayal as long as it doesn't perpetuate harmful stereotypes. “Leonard Bernstein had a bigger nose, but Jews, in general, don’t," Malina clarified.

“Leonard Bernstein had a bigger nose, but Jews, in general, don’t." Josh Malina

StopAntisemitism, an organization geared towards combating antisemitism, reacted on social media, stating that "Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper - a non Jew - to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated “Jew nose” on him. All while saying no to Jake Gyllenhaal, an actual Jewish man, who has dreamt of playing Bernstein for decades. Sickening."

Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper - a non Jew - to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated “Jew nose” on him.All while saying no to Jake Gyllenhaal, an actually Jewish man, who has dreamt of playing Bernstein for decades.Sickening. pic.twitter.com/YzudOstRAE — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 16, 2023

Reigniting the Jewface debate

Sarah Silverman, in 2021, highlighted the problematic trend of non-Jewish actors exaggerating Jewish features, coining the term "Jewface." Citing Kathryn Hahn's portrayal of Joan Rivers as an instance, Silverman raised concerns over modified facial attributes or accent adaptations. However, the Jewish publication, Forward, while aligning with Silverman's stance, warned against drawing parallels between "Jewface" and "blackface," emphasizing that white Jews have sometimes reaped the advantages of racial privilege.

Leonard Bernstein, central to this discussion, was a pivotal figure in American music. Celebrated for his global recognition and pivotal contributions like West Side Story, he was the inaugural American-born maestro of a premier US symphony orchestra. Bernstein not only transformed classical music on television but also fervently championed causes, from civil rights to worldwide peace. One significant event was his performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in Berlin in 1989, commemorating the Berlin Wall's collapse.