The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Was Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein nose prosthetic insensitive?

Bradley Cooper is playing legendary Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in an upcoming biopic, but his choice to wear a large prosthetic nose has sparked controversy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 16:33
U.S. actor Bradley Cooper arrives to a showing of the feature film A Star Is Born at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain, September 29, 2018 (photo credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS)
U.S. actor Bradley Cooper arrives to a showing of the feature film A Star Is Born at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain, September 29, 2018
(photo credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS)

Bradley Cooper is facing criticism for his decision to wear a prosthetic nose in his portrayal of famed composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming film, Maestro. This biopic, with Cooper serving as co-writer, producer, and director, chronicles Bernstein's life, especially his collaboration on West Side Story and his 25-year relationship with Felicia Montealegre.

Tracy-Ann Oberman, a Jewish actress known from Doctor Who, remarked to Page Six, “If Bradley Cooper can play the Elephant Man without prosthetics, why does he need one to depict a Jewish individual, particularly a 'Jewish' nose?” She equated the use of such prosthetics to racially insensitive portrayals like blackface or yellowface.

Additionally, Joshua Malina, recognized from West Wing, weighed in, noting his lack of issue with Cooper’s portrayal as long as it doesn't perpetuate harmful stereotypes. “Leonard Bernstein had a bigger nose, but Jews, in general, don’t," Malina clarified.

“Leonard Bernstein had a bigger nose, but Jews, in general, don’t."

Josh Malina

StopAntisemitism, an organization geared towards combating antisemitism, reacted on social media, stating that "Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper - a non Jew - to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated “Jew nose” on him. All while saying no to Jake Gyllenhaal, an actual Jewish man, who has dreamt of playing Bernstein for decades. Sickening."

Reigniting the Jewface debate

Sarah Silverman, in 2021, highlighted the problematic trend of non-Jewish actors exaggerating Jewish features, coining the term "Jewface." Citing Kathryn Hahn's portrayal of Joan Rivers as an instance, Silverman raised concerns over modified facial attributes or accent adaptations. However, the Jewish publication, Forward, while aligning with Silverman's stance, warned against drawing parallels between "Jewface" and "blackface," emphasizing that white Jews have sometimes reaped the advantages of racial privilege.

Leonard Bernstein, central to this discussion, was a pivotal figure in American music. Celebrated for his global recognition and pivotal contributions like West Side Story, he was the inaugural American-born maestro of a premier US symphony orchestra. Bernstein not only transformed classical music on television but also fervently championed causes, from civil rights to worldwide peace. One significant event was his performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in Berlin in 1989, commemorating the Berlin Wall's collapse.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by