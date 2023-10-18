The tragic events of October 7th left many Israeli children grappling with the profound loss of their loved ones due to acts of violence and conflict. Recognizing the scale of this crisis and the limitations of state resources to address it adequately, a group of hi-tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists has come together to launch the Israeli Children's Fund (ICF).

This initiative, led by notable figures in the tech industry including Logz.io CEO Tomer Levy, Ottopia CEO Amit Rosenzweig, and Tweed CEO Michelle Latzer, is setting out to make a significant impact on the lives of the affected children.

"When we embarked on this project, we had the tragedy and the humanitarian crisis following the brutal Hamas terrorist attack on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, firmly in our hearts and minds,” said Rosenzweig. “These children, now forced into a harsh reality, represent our collective future, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to help them overcome and thrive."

The goals and missions of the Israeli Children's Fund

The primary goal of the Israeli Children's Fund is to raise $100 million from generous donors, in order to support affected children between the ages of 0 and 22. The fund aims to provide financial assistance and establish a comprehensive support system to aid these young survivors as they navigate their path to recovery and reintegration into normal life. This support includes the facilitation of transitions to foster care, adoptive homes, or legal guardians, who are now faced with additional financial responsibilities. Israeli women and children from Kibbutz Nir after being rescued from Hamas terrorists by the Israel Border Police, October 7, 2023. (credit: MAARIV)

The ICF's mission is rooted in the objective of providing essential support to children who have experienced the traumatic loss of one or both of their parents during the tragic events of that fateful day. These children, in addition to the emotional trauma they endured, also lost their homes, both physically and symbolically, adding to the complexity of their circumstances.

“We have an ambitious vision to provide the fertile ground to build these survivors into Israel's future leaders,” reads the charity’s website. “To bring this vision to life, we are taking a holistic and long term approach in order to surround the children with care as they grow. We want to provide these children with funding in critical milestones of their lives, including critical care, education, healthcare and others. We aim to build the world's largest trauma treatment center for children affected by these atrocities in southern Israel. This will be the first trauma center of its kind that provides a safe space for these children.”

Hi-tech entrepreneurs, including Tom Livne, CEO of Verbit, and Eyal Niv, a partner in Pitango, have also joined hands with the ICF to provide critical assistance to these affected children. Companies involved in this endeavor are voluntarily dedicating their resources and expertise, serving as virtual mentors and guides to connect these children with the industry and various opportunities while offering unwavering support.

For those interested in contributing or learning more about the Israeli Children's Fund, further information can be found at www.israelichildrensfund.org .