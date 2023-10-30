Bella Hadid 'I receive hundreds of death threats' as Hamas war rages

More than three weeks into the ongoing war in Israel, many Hollywood stars have already expressed their opinions and taken sides, except for one notable figure: model Bella Hadid.

Hadid, who identifies as Palestinian and has been vocal about her support for the "Movement for the Liberation of Palestine," has frequently condemned Israel and actively participated in demonstrations against the country. However, since the war began, she had been absent from social media, leaving many wondering about her stance, especially after her family had already commented on the situation in the early days of the conflict.

Hadid finally broke her silence with a lengthy Instagram post, primarily focusing on the Gaza Strip and the attacks in Gaza, while barely touching upon the brutal acts committed by Hamas in Israel and the Israeli hostages still held captive in Gaza.

She apologized for her silence.

'My family feels unsafe'

"Finding the right words to describe the complexities and terrors of these past two weeks has been challenging. The world's attention has once again turned to a situation that claims innocent lives and impacts families for generations," Hadid began, acknowledging the threats she and her family have received.

She said that, "Every day, I receive hundreds of death threats, my phone number has been leaked, and my family feels unsafe." Advertisement

But she added that she refuses to be silent and that fear is not an option.

"The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. My heart aches for the pain and trauma I witness, reminiscent of the generational trauma in my Palestinian heritage. When I see the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza, I weep alongside mothers who have lost their children and the children who cry alone. I mourn the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, and friends who will never walk this earth again."

Hadid also extended her condolences to the Israeli families affected by the October 7 attack, saying that she grieved for the Israeli families grappling with the pain and consequences of the event. She also condemned all acts of terrorism against citizens, regardless of their location.

'No child should be separated from their family'

"Harming women and children does not serve the cause of Palestinian liberation. I firmly believe that no child should be separated from their family, neither temporarily nor indefinitely. This holds true for both Israelis and Palestinians."

Continuing to criticize Israel, Hadid echoed the messages of the Palestine Liberation Movement, noting that it is crucial to understand the hardships faced by Palestinians, who often find themselves labeled as nothing but terrorists opposing peace.

She said that this narrative is detrimental, shameful, and false.

"My father and his family were expelled from their home in Palestine, becoming refugees far from their homeland. My family has witnessed 75 years of violence against Palestinians, including brutal settler invasions that led to the destruction of entire communities, cold-blooded murder, and forced evictions. All religions strive for peace, but corrupt governments commit the gravest sins."

She said that all people are created by God.

She also highlighted that in Gaza there is an urgent humanitarian crisis that demands attention. Families require access to water and food. Hospitals need fuel to operate generators and treat the wounded. War has its rules, and they must be followed regardless.

"We must urge our leaders not to overlook the urgent needs of the people in Gaza and ensure that innocent Palestinian civilians are not forgotten as victims of this war. I stand with humanity, believing that peace and security belong to all of us," Hadid concluded.