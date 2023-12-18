Jerry Seinfeld lands in Israel in show of solidarity

Jewish-American comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrived Monday in Israel together with his wife and children.

Seinfeld landed in the country to express solidarity with the nation following the horrific massacre that occurred on October 7, joining other Hollywood stars who have done so, including actor Michael Rapaport, actress Debra Messing, and producer Scooter Braun.

It has not been reported with whom Seinfeld is expected to meet and where he is expected to visit.

A few days after the October 7 massacre, Seinfeld joined the wave of solidarity with Israel by posting a message of support on his Instagram account, where he has 1.3 million followers.

Seinfeld's love for Israel

“I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16, and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since,” Seinfeld wrote on October 10. “My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.” Jerry Seinfeld performs in Tel Aviv (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

The message was posted with a photo from the Israel advocacy organization Stand With Us of a woman draped in an Israeli flag and the words, “I STAND WITH ISRAEL.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.